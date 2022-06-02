The south-central state of Telanagana celebrates its foundation day every year on the 2nd of June. The occasion is associated with extraordinary grandeur, parades, political functions, cultural events and workshops. Besides that, the state also honours its citizens for their remarkable achievements and contributions to science, art, and literature. One of the things that attract many tourists is the beautiful destinations of the state, which include a large number of temples and monuments. Telangana's tourist places are packed with an intriguing history and rich heritage that you might have read in your history books. The dynamic cultural sagas make the state's tourism game stronger. As we celebrate the statehood day of India's 29th state, let's have a glimpse of all the go-to places in Telangana that you should visit on your trip and get going. Telangana Formation Day 2022 Messages & Photos: Quotes, HD Wallpapers for Status, SMS, Greetings and Statehood Day SMS for Your Near and Dear Ones.

1. Nagarjuna Sagar

Nagarjuna Dam is the best weekend gateway located in the Nalgonda district of Telangana and is one of India's largest dams. It has a great archaeological significance, and excavations revealed this place as a centre for propagating Buddhist teachings.

2. Medak Fort

The Medak Fort is located 95 Km away from Hyderabad and is a perfect blend of the Hindu and Islamic architectural styles. One needs to climb 500 steps to reach the destination.

3. Warangal

The fifth-largest city in the world, Warangal, will make you aware of our rich history from the era of kings and queens. The beautiful Parkhal Lake in the town should not be missed at any cost.

4. Yadagiri Gutta

Built-in an altitude of 300 feet in the hillock, Yadagiri Gutta Temple has five forms of Narasimha Swamy, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu. It is believed that Lord Vishnu kept all the Vedas at this sacred shrine.

5. Kinnerasani Wildlife Sanctuary

The Kinnerasani Wildlife Sanctuary houses many endangered species of flora and fauna & is embraced by Dandakaranya Forest and the spectacular Godavari River on one side.

Along with these exciting destinations, Telangana is also famous for sites like Chaya Someswara Temple, Kuntala Falls, Rachakonda For, Jurala Dam, Mahabubnagar and Bhadrachalam. So, pack your bags and explore the region's scenic beauty with your friends and family.

