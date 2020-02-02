Travel Tip of the Week: 6 Romantic Holiday Experiences You and Your Bae Should Take to Celebrate The Day of Love

Valentines Day camping ideas (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Valentine's Day is around the corner and what better way to spend some quality time together than going on a vacation with your bae? Travelling with your partner does take some planning and preparations and you better start deciding well in advance, so that you do not get the last-minute rush. Many of you could be confused about what you should do or what kind of vacation should you go on? So ahead of Valentine's Day 2020, we give you some travel experiences that you and your bae should go on. Depending on you and your partner's preferences you can decide what kind of a romantic vacation you could embark on. We have listed a few romantic experiences you could try out. Travel Tip of the Week: How and What to Pack For a Honeymoon Trip, Checklist For Your Romantic Vacation.

Camping Under the Stars

Valentines Day camping ideas (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Camping under the stars is a growing trend and several travel agencies also organise Valentine's Day special camping for couples. You could go on one of those trips or if you want privacy, you can seek a private camping spot at popular camping destinations too. Camp under the stars, count your blessings and have a wonderful romantic night. 5 Offbeat Romantic Getaways Near Mumbai you Could Go To With Your Partner.

Go on an Adventure Trek

(Photo Credits: Pixabay)

If you and your partner are both adventure freaks, then go on a trek for Valentine's Day or take some adventure sport. You can make it a memorable Valentine's Day celebration by not doing the regular but challenging each other through the hike. If not hiking, you could try out other adventure sports like paragliding, parasailing, bungee jumping. It would be a vacation with an adventure, pushing your limits, testing endurance and supporting each other through it.

Book a Luxury Staycation

Valentines Day travel to a luxury staycation (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Give spending quality time a more literal experience by booking a luxury staycation. This is best for those couples who have been really worked up, caught in-office meetings and projects and need to just unwind. Book your stay in a hotel with a pool and spa services and totally dig into the breakfast in bed!

Take a Long Drive

(Photo Credits: Pixabay)

If you and your partner know how to drive, how about going on a long drive? It could be a plan spanning for just about half a day but if you choose a nice scenic route it will be a special one. One of you could pack snacks or lunch, park at a nice spot, enjoy the beauty of nature, click some amazing pictures and get back. You need not go far, but as long as you spend some time together that matters.

Dinner Date by the Beach

Valentines Day dinner date (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

As cliche as it sounds, there is no underestimating a nice dinner date. Unlike, the other dates you and your partner have been on, you could head to a restaurant which has a nice sea view. Listen to the waves, feel the coolness of the wind and have a lovely dinner with a memorable view.

Stay in a Tree House

Valentines Day travel to tree house (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Give the regular hotel or resorts a break and venture on a treehouse stay. Most treehouse facility hotels are often located in quaint areas, far away from the city and amidst the beauty of nature. Living in a treehouse is one of a kind experience and what better way to surprise your partner.

These are some of the ways you and your partner could take your romantic vacation or a getaway this Valentine's Day. Since Valentine's Day 2020 is falling on a weekend, you can sure sneak a nice two-day long beak and make wonderful memories, with your travel partner for life! We wish all the couples a Very Happy Valentine's Day with lots of wonderful travel plans.