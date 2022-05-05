With a skyline laced with skyscrapers, Mumbai is always buzzing with people and traffic. The monsoon season in Mumbai brings much relief from the summer woes and makes way for a rejuvenating experience. In fact, Mumbai is blessed with fantastic weekend getaways that can be explored during the monsoon. The monsoons in these regions are the best time for seeing lush greenery and enjoying cool breezes. Lonavala, Igatpuri, and the Thoseghar waterfalls are some of the best places nearby Mumbai that one can plan to visit and enjoy the rains! Chai and Pakoras in the Rains: Why You Should Snack on These Monsoon Favourites (Watch Video).

You'll find waterfalls, hills, and a serene green landscape among these weekend getaways. This misty landscape and misty hills are also perfect locations for trekking, hiking, camping and more. After long weeks of working and stress, weekend getaways are perfect for decluttering your thoughts and recharging your batteries. In addition to helping you relax and take a break, they also help you maintain an outstanding work-life balance. A short vacation during the monsoon season is the perfect way to treat yourself. Here are five places near Mumbai that you can choose from for a weekend getaway during the monsoon season. Essential Tips That Will Help You Stay Safe During The Rainy Season.

5 Weekend Getaways in Monsoons Near Mumbai

1. Malshej Ghat

Malshej Ghat (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Located at a distance of 130km from the city of Mumbai, Malshej Ghat, situated in the Sahyadri mountain range, offers lush green and serene environment. Malshej Ghat offers bountiful green landscapes and incredible waterfalls. There are some fantastic resorts and hotels near the location and the best time to visit the place is from July to March.

2. Lonavala

Lonavala (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

A popular destination for people who enjoy trekking and hiking. Lonavala is a popular hill station filled with lakes, serene greenery and hills near Pune and Mumbai. Located at a distance of 83km from Mumbai, some of the main sightseeing spots that one should not miss include Tiger's Leap and Rajmachi fort.

3. Karnala

Karnala (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Karnala offers the best scenic surroundings and views of the Sahyadri mountains. Karnala is located at a distance of 54km from Mumbai, and one of the main attractions of the place is the Karnala Bird Sanctuary.

4. Thoseghar Waterfalls

Thoseghar Waterfalls (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Thoseghar waterfalls are located 282km from Mumbai and are one of the best places to visit during the monsoon season. The waterfalls are at their prime during monsoon season and are a perfect spot for photography, sightseeing and trekking.

5. Igatpuri

Igatpuri (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

A small hill station in the Western Ghats, Igatpuri offers flourishing green landscapes and waterfalls and visits to ancient temples with a deep-rooted history. Located at a distance of 121km from Mumbai, Igatpuri is surreal in monsoon season.

These getaways are within a short distance of Mumbai, so you won't have to spend too much time travelling to them. Many of these locations have resorts and hotels, which offer a variety of amenities and packages to make your stay as comfortable and memorable as possible. You can pick any of these locations during the monsoon season, and be assured that your weekend will be both refreshing and relaxing.

