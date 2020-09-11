Manufacturers have been trying to cash on the vaginal wellness products in the past few years. Right from products to "clean your vagina" to the ones to make it "taste and smell good", there is no scarcity of such items that are marketed claiming they take care of your vaginal health. The latest one to join the list is Vaginal Moisturizing Melts aka Vaginal suppositories. Now you may think that vaginal suppositories aren't a new trend. These typically solid medications have been used for a long time to melt inside your body for treating infections. They also help reduce dryness by boosting lubrication. Women on TikTok Are Inserting Ice-Cubes into Their Vagina to Film Reactions for the Viral #Cryotherapy Trend.

However, these days on TikTok and other social media platforms unmedicated vaginal suppositories also known as "vaginal moisturizing melts" or "vaginal moisturizing suppositories" are going viral. They claim to make your vagina smell and taste better. Some of the common brands of such vaginal moisturising melts are Femallay's Vaginal Moisturizing Suppository Melts having flavours like "Strawberry Kiss," "Sweetly Peach," and "Blueberry Bliss." These suppositories are available with applicators and are supposed to be "popped" about 10 minutes before doing the thing. Toothpastes Don't Tighten Vagina, Neither Does It Freshen up Your Genitals; Here's Why You Shouldn't Fall for This Bizzare Trend!

Experts have repeatedly warned women against inserting anything inside the vagina that doesn't belong there to "tighten", "freshen" or even "clean" your vagina. Apart from tampons, safe sex toys you must not insert or apply anything into or around your vaginas unless prescribed by doctors. Vaginas are self-cleaning and inserting anything unnecessary into your vagina can alter its pH. From Garlic to Herb ‘Sticks!’ Things You Should Never Put into Your Vagina.

According to the Femallay website, these suppositories are "certified organic, soy-free, gluten-free, glycerin-free, paraben-free, hormone-free, and naturally antimicrobial" BUT does that mean they are completely safe? Something that is touted as "natural" doesn't necessarily have to be good for your vagina. Some products can cause allergies and cause inflammation around your private parts. However, if you still want to use vaginal melts to change the taste of your vagina watch out for signs of irritation or any kind of change in your vaginal discharge. Also, people who suffer from recurrent vaginitis may refrain from using it.

