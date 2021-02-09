With the Valentine’s Day 2021 round the corner, love fever is high worldwide as people celebrate their bond with their significant others. The day is celebrated to mark the death anniversary of Saint Valentine who died in mid-February in 270 AD. Former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Rawat are one of the most loved couples in India who have captured fans’ attention with their affection for each other. While the talismanic wicket-keeper batsman shattered cricket records throughout his illustrious career, Sakshi stood beside him in his highs and lows. As we continue to talk about Valentine’s Day, we take a look at the beautiful love story of ‘Captain Cool’ and his wife. Sakshi Dhoni Reveals Person Who Can Upset MS Dhoni, Talks About Former Indian Captain’s Absence During Daughter Ziva’s Birth.

As per the legendary cricketer’s biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, the lovebirds met in a hotel in 2007 where Sakshi worked as an intern. While Sakshi failed to recognize the cricketer, Dhoni was left impressed by her innocence and commitment towards the job. The love birds then dated for a couple of years before tying knots on July 4, 2010. Only a handful of people knew about Dhoni’s marriage plans, and even the media was left in the dark.

While you may or may not believe in lady luck, Dhoni led India to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 title just a few months after his marriage. Sakshi has also been spotted cheering for her hubby from stands in several matches. However, their relationship underwent many challenges owing to the wicket-keeper’s commitment towards his profession. He even had to miss the birth of his daughter Ziva as the 2015 World Cup in Australia was underway. MS Dhoni’s Daughter Ziva Celebrates Her 6th Birthday: A Look at Some Adorable Pictures & Videos of Former Indian Captain and His Little Princess.

On being about journalists if he would have preferred to stay back home, Dhoni said: “Not really. I have been blessed with a baby daughter. Mum and daughter both are good. But as of now, I am on national duties, so I think everything else can wait. The World Cup is a very important campaign.”

Although India were knocked out by eventual-champions Australia in the semi-final, Dhoni’s sacrifice was lauded by fans worldwide. His decision was also well supported by Sakshi who has always appreciated Dhoni’s commitment towards the gentleman’s game.

The right-handed batsman announced retirement from international cricket in August last year and has been enjoying a gala time with his family ever since then. While he has not been very active on social media lately, fans frequently get glimpses of Dhoni through Sakshi’s post on Instagram and Twitter. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will next take the field in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 which is expected to get underway in March-April in India.

