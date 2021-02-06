MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva celebrates her sixth birthday on Saturday (February 6, 2021) and wishes are pouring in for her from all around the world. The former Indian captain and his wife Sakshi welcomed their first child in 2015. However, Dhoni couldn't be with Sakshi during Ziva's birth as the 2015 World Cup was underway in Australia. Nevertheless, the legendary cricketer is now retired from international cricket and is enjoying a gala time with his little angel. Although Dhoni hasn't been very active on social media lately, Sakshi has frequently posted photos and videos of her husband and daughter. Ziva Dhoni Shares Glimpse of Vegetables Grown At MS Dhoni's Farm in Ranchi.

As mentioned above, Dhoni had to miss his first child's birth due to the showpiece tournament down under. As per Rajdeep Sardesai's book 'Democracy's XI, the wicket-keeper didn't even carry a mobile phone during the event. Hence, Sakshi had to contact Dhoni's teammate and close friend Suresh Raina to break the major news. Nevertheless, Dhoni has been fulfilling his entire father's duty with precision, and one can visit his and Sakshi's social-media account to verify the fact. The father-daughter duo has also featured in a recently-released advertisement which will melt your hearts. As we continue to celebrate Ziva's birthday, a look at some of her super cute pictures and videos with her parents.

Washing Vehicle!!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by M S Dhoni (@mahi7781)

Super Cute!!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by M S Dhoni (@mahi7781)

Adorable!!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by M S Dhoni (@mahi7781)

Beach Times!!

Happy Family!!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZIVA SINGH DHONI (@ziva_singh_dhoni) on Nov 19, 2019 at 10:04pm PST

Bugs Bunny!!

View this post on Instagram Ziva’s bugs bunny @zivasinghdhoni006 A post shared by M S Dhoni (@mahi7781) on Nov 23, 2018 at 2:32am PST

Another One!!

View this post on Instagram Greetings in two language A post shared by M S Dhoni (@mahi7781) on Nov 24, 2018 at 6:08am PST

Who Remembers This??

View this post on Instagram ziva and me A post shared by M S Dhoni (@mahi7781) on Jul 15, 2016 at 2:44am PDT

Scenes After IPL 2018!!

Father Duties!!

Meanwhile, Dhoni – who announced retirement from international cricket last year – was last seen in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 where he led Chennai Super Kings. He'll next be seen in IPL 2021 which is expected to get underway in March-April in India.

