Miss Universe is an annual international beauty pageant that is organized by the United States-based Miss Universe Organization. It is one of the most-watched pageants in the globe with an estimated approximation of over 500 million viewers in over 190 territories.

For centuries, artists, and poets have paid tribute to the Indian woman’s beauty and sacrifices in the form of verses, paintings, and films. With Indian women making an impact at international pageant contests, the world sat up and took notice. Following a series of brutal cuts, listed below are the three bold and beautiful Indian women who won the Miss Universe title. Miss Universe 2021 Winner Is Harnaaz Sandhu! All You Need To Know About the Indian Beauty Queen Who Won Coveted Crown at the 70th Edition of Beauty Pageant.

Indian Miss Universe Titleholders

Harnaaz Sandhu- Miss Universe 2021

Harnaaz Sandhu, from Chandigarh, is the Miss Universe 2021. Harnaaz was named the winner of the 70th edition of the Miss Universe pageant. She edged out contestants Paraguay and South Africa to claim the crown. Harnaaz Sandhu was born on March 2, 2000, in a Sikh family in Chandigarh. At the pageant contest before taking her place among the 16 semi-finalists, Harnaaz said, "Never compromise on your hobby because that could lead to your dream career."

Lara Dutta- Miss Universe 2000

The second Indian to win the ‘Miss Universe’ title, Lara Dutta was crowned in 2000. She entered Bollywood and won the ‘Filmfare Best Female Debut Award’ in 2003 for her role in the film ‘Andaaz’. She has had a pretty successful career in Bollywood. The gorgeous Bollywood actress’ outstanding performance at the pageant made heads turn since she scored 9.99 from almost all the judges in the panel.

Sushmita Sen- Miss Universe 1994

It has been 27 years since Sushmita Sen made history when she became the first Indian woman to win Miss Universe in 1994. Her judicious answer in the final round won the hearts of not just the panel but millions of other people as well. She is also a role model who has, in the true spirit, inspired millions of women. In the final interview round, she was asked, “What for you is the essence of being a woman?” The diva's reply secured her the Miss Universe crown.

She answered, "Just being a woman is a gift of God that all of us must appreciate. The origin of a child is a mother, who is a woman. She shows a man what caring, sharing, and loving is all about. That’s the essence of being a woman."

These brilliant women should also be crowned as "Beauties With Brain". Indian Women are no less of a powerhouse when it comes to winning medals and trophies for the country.

