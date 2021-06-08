Widmarck Emile and his company “WDMRCK Exclusive” is a fine tune clothing firm that promotes latest fashion trends and lifestyle.

The era of 21st Century has seen fitness industry to be booming at long time high. Everyone wishes to have fit body, which leads to the many career options, today we found many fitness models on social media, making people aware and importance of fitness in one’s life. Also, a domain which has picked up tremendous speed is Fashion Influencing which goes hand-in-hand with fitness industry. If you are having fit body, you automatically attracted by the new fashion trends. Fit body and perfect fashion sense add a different charisma in one’s personality. You will find multiple fitness and fashion models on digital platforms, but as we know ‘Everything that glitters is not gold’ it’s very rare to meet the genuine ones. Have a glance on this Canadian Instagram fitness model, Actor, and fashion influencer-Widmarck Emile. His company is touching new heights of success in no time. He is first model to start clothing line in Canada that too on a very large scale all around the world.

Widmarck is blessed with perfect fashion sense, he is also a key fashion influencer and is appreciated and acknowledged by many industry peers and audiences. Gradually he realized his love and passion for fashion and launched his own attire line with the help of his team. He shows his vision of fashion through his brand which influenced many for his unique sense of fashion. As we know fashion business is full of risks, it trends keeps on changing and its market is highly fluctuating, but this young Entrepreneur is ready for all the risks! He is extremely passionate, full of new ideas and always working hard to satisfy his audience. He firmly believes from exploring one can always learn and grow, learn from your mistakes positively towards the development. Widmarck has also participated in numerous fashion shows. He has also designed and launched variety of masks in this time of COVID 19. Widmarck never lets his enthusiasm die and constantly raises the bar for performance through his profound knowledge and efficiency.

Widmarck’s brand “WDMRCK Exclusive” also known as “WD Exclusive” promotes clothing and lifestyle through fashion. The literal meaning of his brand is-Winner, Determination, Motivation, Realest, Confidence and Kindness or Karma. He not only works for youth but loves to encourage all the generation to carry their own style with confidence. Widmarck’s aim is to grow globally, currently he sells his product across CANADA and UNITED STATES and aims to reach Europe and other continents. His products have received amazing feed back on social media platforms, he also wants his product recognized Internationally through various retail stores as most of his products are been sold online. He continues to hustle hard to attain success Internationally, as choose utmost the best in every way for his customers!

WRECK Exclusive has more than 30k followers on Instagram and is counting more day by day.