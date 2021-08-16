With the rapid development of 5G, the VR/AR industry and online games will be the first to be applied on the ground. As one of the most anticipated 5G application scenarios in the industry, VR/AR will usher in an "explosive period" in the future with the pace of 5G commercialization and ecological maturity. In the field of e-sports, people have high hopes for VR immersive gaming.

With the full integration of 5G and VR technology, the boundaries of space and time will be broken, creating a "borderless space" between online and offline, virtual and real, allowing players to feel the interplay of reality and virtual. Traditional handheld games may be retained from unlocking levels, confrontation, and progressive depth, but the exploration of 5G+VR and handheld games create new opportunities.

The gaming sector, online games and VR applications are expected to become important 5G landing scenarios. Compared to 4G, 5G has higher network rates, lower latency, and greater connection density. The greater bandwidth and lower latency brought by 5G provides a guarantee for gamers to bring their own graphics cards and game hosts for the required experience, and at the same time, under 5G network conditions, even in mobile phones and other mobile terminals to get a very high quality exquisite gaming experience.

The current AR application pop-up devices are worth waiting for. AR games are usually played on devices such as smartphones, tablets and portable gaming systems. Augmented reality games typically superimpose pre-created environments on top of the user's actual environment. More advanced AR games may actually build environments based on the user's surroundings.

WIMI's live demonstration of 5G+AR technology ignites the VR/AR ecosystem

WIMI, a leading AR company, uses its strong technical capabilities and infrastructure to deliver superior products and services. wIMI has made a lot of achievements in AR live streaming technology based on its mature visual design team. WIMI's AR+ live game streaming system is simply an AR holographic technology that allows viewers to watch a realistic reproduction of a game character or competitive scene in reality with their naked eyes. Players feel as if they are part of the game and continue to interact with the gaming content.

In addition, WIMI has built a large content development ecosystem compared to its domestic counterparts, with an annual growth rate of 68.7% for AR software and content and 67.9% for AR hardware from 2020-2025.

Holographic AR entertainment content is available in formats ranging from 3D models to holographic virtual products, and WIMI has nearly 5,000 holographic virtual IP entitlement content available for WIMI's holographic AR products and solutions, including holographic animation, virtual live streaming, virtual gaming and virtual social. Of these, 2,961 holographic IPs are used for virtual education, 851 holographic IPs are used for virtual travel, 739 holographic IPs are used for virtual art and entertainment, and 103 holographic IPs are used for virtual science. In addition, WIMI's virtual content library is enriched by copyrighted IP content licensed from third parties. wIMI Cloud is committed to using holographic technology to meet the entertainment and business needs of customers and end users.

The deep integration of video games with WIMI's AR technology will not only enhance users' online gaming experience, but also attract more potential customers to the platform, which will bring a different outlook to the industry.

