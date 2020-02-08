With Valentine's Day 2020 'Coming in' Online Sex Toy Sales Increase by Almost 50% on eBay UK

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Valentine's Day, officially celebrated as the day to express love and romance will be marked on February 14 and it is barely a week away. Have you made your plans for date nights and sweet cuddles on this VDay? Some people sure have some as online sales for sex toys have increased by close to 50%. In the first week of February, leading online marketplace eBay saw an increase in sex toy sales by precisely 49 percent compared to that in January. So looks like, people are going to have a great night on the day of love, or maybe indulging in much self-love. Best Sex Toy Ever? Mum's Elaborate Review of Vibrator Giving Unending Orgasm Goes Viral and The Product Sells Out!

According to the data from eBay.co.uk, Monday 9 pm is the most popular time of the week to purchase sex toys. So maybe we know how some people are looking to beat their Monday blues. Also, it was revealed that now people are also opting for sustainable sex toys among the top list of products in this category. How to Masturbate Without Using Sex Toys? Get the Best Orgasm of Your Life with These Household Objects.

Talking about the increase in sales nearing Valentine's Day and overall in the last two years, a spokesperson for eBay UK was quoted to The Sun, "We have seen an extraordinary 81 per cent increase in sales within the category between 2017 and 2019, likely thanks to shows such as Sex Education, which have brought sex to the fore of the public mindset." Adding that they have specialised sellers who are catering to the growing demand. Region-wise, it is London which has the title for buying the most number of sex toys in the UK. Followed by West Midlands, Essex, West Yorkshire, Kent, Hampshire, Greater Manchester among other cities. So at least people in the UK have their Valentine's Day plans sorted.