On Women’s Day 2021, India’s leading conglomerate Godrej Group through its various businesses came together to lead the way in promoting women leadership. This year, the global theme for Women’s Day is #ChooseToChallenge, where everyone is being asked to take the responsibility of their own thoughts and actions to create a beautiful, equal world. The campaign profoundly urges every person irrespective of their gender, culture, ability, and orientation, to first challenge the deeply wired biases and stereotypes within themselves, before asking others to do so externally. Ultimately, changing and creating a beautiful equal world.

The group digital film aims to highlight the fact that, this women’s day instead of just wishing her and expecting things to change, one should rather instigate the change and challenge the stereotype within himself or herself. Changing from within is what will guarantee the fulfilment of a dream of an inclusive world.

Commenting on the group film, Tanya Dubash, Executive Director and Chief Brand Officer, Godrej Group, said, “Women have always been facing the challenge of having more to prove than their male peers to be taken just as seriously. This is all due to our conditioning and stereotypes. That is why on this women's day, we would like to urge everyone to challenge their stereotypes. Each one of us irrespective of gender, culture, ability and orientation has certain internalized stereotypes. It is our responsibility on an individual level to challenge these beliefs and create a beautiful, equal and inclusive society. At Godrej, we strongly believe that each one of us is unique and we can only truly grow when we can be our 'whole self' at work. We, as an organization will continue to understand and support the challenges that women face so that they choose to challenge at the workplace. We constantly strive to create an environment where women are provided the freedom to enjoy the best of professional and personal choices.”

“So many of us carry unconscious biases within ourselves about gender. But gender is itself a construct! We hope that this video will encourage viewers to challenge their own frameworks and reimagine a more equal world, and then translate this reimagination into daily actions that bring about change”, added Parmesh Shahani, Head - D&I and Godrej India Culture Lab.

Goodknight, India's leading household insecticide brand from the house of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, unveiled a new digital film. Themed around #PyaarWaliProtection’, the film is based on true stories of real characters and each sequence is treated like a slice of life, humane story portraying different roles of women, acting as a guardian, a friend and a protector and how Goodknight leverages these little moments and celebrates womanhood on this special occasion of Women’s Day making the film powerful, heart-warming and enduring. The film is also helmed by four women leaders like Shreya Shroff as the Director of the film, Shraddha Singhvi as the Producer, Priya Pardiwalla as the Creative Director and Somasree Bose as the Head of Marketing for brand ‘Goodknight’.

Godrej Expert released #BeautyThatEmpowers digital film featuring the Godrej's Salon-i programme which is on a mission to provide financial support and trained over 2.5 lac women (till date) to become beauty professionals. This year, due to the pandemic, the business of these women was down by 50% and Godrej Expert decided to provide financial assistance upto INR 20,000 per beautypreneur. Watch the film here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6fyQp6bO8eI

In addition to the digital films, Godrej’s premium hair care and styling products brand, BBLUNT took a cultural stand against a universal haircut and challenged the stereotypical name with #BoycottBoyCut. The brand invited men and women to come together to rename the haircut to a title that is modern, trendy, chic but more importantly inclusive and gender neutral in nature. Celebrities and leading content creators, also joined forces with the brand to change the pre-conceived notions around short haircuts by sharing thought-provoking personal anecdotes on their Instagram handles. Further, consumers have got onto the bandwagon by uploading their own pictures sporting short crops.

Through #OnlyForYou campaign, Godrej Security Solutions announced a special women's day sale on their shop site on products ranging from home cameras to UV Sanitizer cases. A special purchase code (GSSWOMEN08 code) is also available to avail of the discount on these products. Visit https://shop.godrejsecure.com/ to avail the special discounts.

Script, a Godrej venture, has revealed a study titled ‘A New Sense of Place’ highlighting how women manage home and professional tasks without flinching by leveraging technology. It is based on responses from over 2000 Indians across age groups and cities on cultural and lifestyle changes embraced by people. Godrej Locks, Ecocert-France certified organic baby skincare brand Goodness Me, Godrej Jersey, ran digital contests as well where patrons got a chance to win exciting prizes.