Women on Twitter Are Flaunting Manicure Done on Their Own Amid Coronavirus Lockdown! Here's How You Can Get Amazing Nails at Home (Watch Tutorial Video)

Coronavirus pandemic has made us resort to self-quarantine and socially distance ourself from other people. It is good for us because anything RN is better than catching the deadly contagious virus. Most places across globe are observing a lockdown. Right from except for the places related to the essential commodities like supermarkets, pharmacies, health shops, etc. everything else is closed. Same with the nail salons or nail bars. At this point in time nail salons can be a place that can fuel the spread of the virus.

However, using the quarantine period women on Twitter have taken matters in their hands and are doing their manicures for themselves. Instead of waiting for the salons to re-open, people are treating out manicures at home and have given us some amazing results. Check out some of the tweets from women who are trying to do their own manicures at home:

quarantine day 4: got extremely drunk and did my own acrylics last night, woke up with the longest nails i’ve ever had pic.twitter.com/5XqB29mmml— nug exotic (@GH0STGRLS) March 21, 2020

Pretty

I spent like 5 hours doing my own acrylics because of quarantine. Make fun of them, please. pic.twitter.com/bT5hHLZZ0P— Low-tier Becky mayocel (@annal1sa97) March 24, 2020

Remove traces of previously applied nail polish using a nail paint remover or a buff

Clip, file and clean your nails

Soak your nails and hands in warm water mixed with any foaming soap-based wash

Apply cuticle cream and prepare the cuticles, if you don't have special cuticle cream use normal moisturisers, given the current situation.

Apply a hand moisturiser all over your hands

Prep your nails for polish by removing the overgrown cuticles if any

Apply a single layer of coating

Apply nail paint

Coat it with clear nail polish

Watch DIY At-Home Manicure Tutorial Video:

When you do things on your own, you are also learning a new skill for yourself while staying safe at home avoiding any kind of exposure to the coronavirus. Plus it is fun to try out something on your own.