YouTuber Alex Ketchum Talks About Creating Unique Content, Says Comedy Is One of the Most Difficult Genres

YouTuber Alex Ketchum (Photo Credits: File Photo)

The true potential of an artist lies in is his multiple skills. One of the multi-talented and versatile artists, Alex Ketchum is a Canadian actor, comedian, musician and an internet personality. Born in Toronto, Canada, he is rightly the master of many trades. He has written and directed many good short films in his career. ‘Tinder the Web Series’ and ‘Withdrawal’ are some of his award-winning works after which he gained a lot of popularity over the internet. Besides this, he is also a phenomenal YouTuber who has managed to garner millions of views on his social media platforms.

Many of his videos have earlier gone viral and had created a rage over the web. One of his videos on YouTube titled ‘Fixing my wall with ramen noodles’ was appreciated by many of his fans. Moreover, the content created by the YouTuber was also featured on many global publications including LADbible, VT, Right This Minute, Zoomin.Viral and Monstah with a reach of more than 50 million viewers. Gradually, he is building his presence on social media and his unique video content has rightly helped him achieve a loyal fanbase on Instagram and YouTube.

In 2018, he released his music video titled ‘Fidget $pinner’ after which he started creating many other entertaining videos. “The music video was just a start. Comedy is one of the most difficult genres. It is not easy to make people laugh with your videos. The content should be unique which sells itself over the internet. Rather than copying what other YouTubers do, my focus is to create something different and make it go viral on the internet”, said the YouTuber. At this time of the COVID-19 pandemic, Alex Ketchum is working on multiple videos from his home and plans to release it soon on his social media pages.