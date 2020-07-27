In this lockdown, our Indian sportsmen are finding different ways to be on the ground, not physically but virtually. The most convenient way to do this is on your mobile phones and the best game to play is PubG M, to which the entire country is hooked on to right now.

Youtuber Ujjwal Gamer as gone by the name is a gaming and technological buff! Through his YouTube channel he connects with his fans and has won every gamers heart and grabbed their attention.

On 26th July 2020, he streamed live along with the real player “Yuzendra Chahal” in the ultimate challenge, PubG M Global extreme Challenge where these men fought as a team and showed their sportsmanship on the battlefield putting in their best.Thanks to the master mind behind this collaboration, Opraahfx, made sure that it was a visual treat for Cricket and gaming fans as they teamed up to get on the battlefield in India’s Favourite PubG M.

Yuzvendra streamed live on Ujjwal’s YouTube Channel and the fans didn’t hold, comments poured in like a heavy rain.

Here's the link to the video