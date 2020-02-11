AAP Promises to Serve Delhiites on 'Promise Day' After Sweeping Delhi Assembly Elections 2020, Says 'We Won't Let You Down'

AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwala addressing the supporters after landslide electoral win. (Photo Credit: Twitter/@AamAadmiParty)

New Delhi, February 11: The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday swept the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020, by winning 62 out of 70 Assembly seats. Following this, celebrations began in the national capital and the countrywide, as AAP supporters were seen dancing to the beats of "lage raho Kejriwal" song. AAP also thanked the voters of Delhi and promised the, to serve with same zeal for another term.

As the final trends showed a thumping majority for the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP on 'Promise Day', AAP's social media team took to Twitter and wrote, "Thank you Dilli for electing us again. On this #PromiseDay, we promise to serve you with the same zeal for another term. We won't let you down. Dilli, we love you ❤️" 'Mini Mufflerman' Wins Hearts on Twitter as AAP Records Landslide Win in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020.

Here's the tweet:

Thank you Dilli for electing us again. On this #PromiseDay, we promise to serve you with the same zeal for another term. We won't let you down. Dilli, we love you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Cup2menKvs — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 11, 2020

Apart from this, Kejriwal also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and millions of Delhiites for giving absolute majority to the AAP. Even the image of the toddler 'Mini Mufflerman' grabbed the eye balls of Tweeple. The photograph shows the toddler dressed as Kejriwal, with an AAP cap, a painted-on moustache, a maroon pullover, and of course, the muffler.

The post has garnered more than 11.8K likes and 1.7K comments on Twitter. As the post went viral, social media was abuzz with reactions. A user wrote, "Congrats on your win, and even as a BJP well wisher I must say you guys deserve to win." Another wrote, "Congrats sir...you proove that...develop means a good thing... not religion...!!" AAP Wins Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 With Thumping Majority of 62 Seats; Called a 'Terrorist' by BJP, Arvind Kejriwal Retains Power, Silences Critics.

Earlier in the day, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Tuesday accepted the party's defeat in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020. Congratulating AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal for his victory, Tiwari took the full responsibility of BJP's defeat in Delhi polls. As per the Election Commission of India, AAP secured winning lead in 62 seats, while BJP attained lead in 8 seats. However, Congress failed to open its account, this time too.