RRB NTPC 2019–20 Recruitment: No Progress in CBT Exam Dates Announcement, Updates Awaited at rrbcdg.gov.in

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is taking longer than ever to decide the examination dates for Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC). The application process for the recruitment examination is over, and RRB was supposed to conduct the exams in September, 2019. But it failed to do so! The board later released a notification stating that the exams have been postponed and they are yet to decide examination dates. There has been no progress in RRB NTPC 2019-20 CBT exam dates announcement. Any updates on the same are awaited online at rrbcdg.gov.in. Candidates have taken to social media to share their concern over the recruitment examination. RRB NTPC 2019–20 Recruitment: Here’s the CBT Stage I and II Exam Pattern.

In October 2019 notification, the Ministry of Railways stated, “It was indicated in the employment notice that the 1st stage computer based test (CBT) is tentatively scheduled between June and September 2019. However, it has been postponed. The revised schedule will be published in the official websites of all RRBs later on. Candidates are advised to visit the official websites of RRBs regularly.” RRB NTPC 2019 Exam Date and Admit Card: Uncertainty Continues Over First Stage Recruitment Process.

Again in January, 2020, the Ministry of Railways reported that RRB NTPC and RRB Group D recruitment comprising over 1 lakh job posts would be over by April to May, 2020. Times Now recently reported that some candidates filed an RTI and the Railways responded that they are yet to decide on the dates of the examination.

Except for the application process, there has been no progress in RRB NTPC examination. The mode of exam for CBT 1 will be computer-based. Candidates will have to answer 100 multiple-choice based questions, and they will get 90 minutes to finish appearing their first stage recruitment exam.