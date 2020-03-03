After Memes, CBSE Releases ‘Exam Anthem’ Rap Song to Ease Board Examination Stress Among Students (Watch Video)

CBSE Exam Anthem (Photo Credits: Video Screengrab/ YouTube)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is currently conducting its annual board exam 2020. But the board aims not to bore its students during the exam session. After creating relatable memes and jokes, CBSE has introduced its own rap song, titled, ‘CBSE Exam Anthem.’ It seems like the board is on a roll! CBSE has released the rap song in a bid to ease the board examination stress among students. The song was first made available on CBSE’s Shiksha Vaani app, and the video was pushed online later on March 2, 2020. It is quite an impressive move for the board to come out of the zone and go this creative to encourage students during the examination. CBSE Shares Funny Memes to Relieve Students From Board Exam 2020 Stress! Check Some of the Best Jokes.

CBSE has released the exam anthem on Monday evening. After it instantly became a hit on social media, the geniuses behind the rap song were revealed in media reports. The lyrics for the song was written by a small team of the board which even included Chairperson Anita Karwal. The song was sung and also recorded by students of a Delhi Public School branch along with the staff members. Keeping up with the tune and setting of a famous hit, Emiway's Sallu Ban Jaunga the song gives many advises that students should follow during the board exam 2020. From proper sleep to sports, the board rightly encourages students and even highlights not to spread any rumours on social media.

Isn’t it great? We feel so! It is unlikely for a board to adopt the current online culture that students are hooked. First memes and now this rap song, CBSE is surely putting up all their efforts to connect with the younger minds. And it could not be any better. We hope other educational boards too take a few cues from CBSE and cheer the students to beat the exam stress.