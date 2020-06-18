Amul Pays Tribute to the Indian Soldiers Martyred in Galwan Valley Following India-China Border Tension, ‘Matyrbhoomi’ Topical Ad Will Make You Emotional (View Pic)

The tension between India and China got intense after the former country lost 20 soldiers in Galwan Valley, Ladakh border violent clash, Monday night (June 15, 2020). The Indian Army initially released a statement the next day, noting three officers martyred in action. But later the night, the Army stated more 17 soldiers had succumbed to their critical injuries since they had been exposed to the sub-zero temperatures in high altitude terrain. The news just shook the entire nation. With the ongoing battle to contain the spread of coronavirus, which does not seem to stop anytime soon, the loss of soldiers in the borderline broke the citizens of the country. Tributes continue to pour in online, with people saluting the bravery of the jawans and offering their condolences to their family. Amid this, Amul had released an emotional topical ad, ‘Matyrbhoomi’ and the picture of it, will make you emotional.

Amul topical ad always aims to display doodles based on the ongoing topic. Their tribute to the bravehearts once again touched the hearts of the emotionally charged netizens at the moment. The topical ad, features the Amul girl in Army uniform along with two other animated jawans saluting the martyrs. The background of the image displayed the India-China border the Galwan Valley, high up in the Himalayas. The picture describes the intensity of the present situation as the country lost its soldiers during the ‘violent face-off’ with Chinese troops. “Tribute to our bravehearts in Galwan Valley...” reads the tweet. Exit the Dragon? Amul Releases 'Made in India' Topical Ad Over The Boycott of Chinese Products Amid India-China Border Tension.

View Pic:

The skirmish, which took place late Monday, is reportedly the first time in 45 years when a soldier has died along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), which is undefined in Ladakh. As per reports, the face-off included stone-pelting and physical clashes with barbed wire and iron rods. We pray for the families they left behind and may their soul rest in peace.

