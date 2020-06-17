Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    155227

  • Total Deaths

    11903

  • Total Recovered

    186935

  • Total Confirmed

    354065
#StayHomeStaySafe

India-China Face-Off in Ladakh: Netizens Shower Tributes for Indian Army Soldiers Martyred in Galwan Valley Clash

Viral Team Latestly| Jun 17, 2020 09:45 AM IST
A+
A-
India-China Face-Off in Ladakh: Netizens Shower Tributes for Indian Army Soldiers Martyred in Galwan Valley Clash
Tributes to the Soldier (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The tension between India and China escalated as they engaged in a serious brawl. At least 20 Indian soldiers have been killed in a confrontation with Chinese troops along their disputed frontier in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh. This is the first such incident in 45 years that the long-simmering border dispute has turned deadly. People across the worried and besides everything they salute the brave jawans of India who lost their lives during the fight. #IndianArmy trends on Twitter as tributes pour in for the Indian soldiers who died during the ‘violent face-off' with Chinese troops. From celebrities to commoners, every citizen of India floods the social media platform with their tributes for the armies who lost their lives and condolences for the families they left behind.

For the past several weeks reports were coming in that there were tension in the border between Indian and Chinese soldiers. Both the countries were reportedly building up their forces in the remote Galwan Valley, high up in the Himalayas. Initially, it was reported that four soldiers were killed. Later the authorities confirmed that it was a serious fight between both the troops and India lost at least 20 soldiers in the brawl. India-China Face-Off in Ladakh: Parents of Colonel Santosh Babu in Deep Shock After Son Martyred in Galwan Valley, Say 'At First, We Didn't Believe it'. 

“17 Indian troops who were critically injured in the line of duty at the stand off location and exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain have succumbed to their injuries, taking the total that were killed in action to 20,” the India Army reported on Tuesday, June 16. Disheartened hearing the news amid the global crisis, netizens are sharing their tributes to the brave heroes of the nation and their sacrifices to protect the country. Indian Army Statement on Violent Face-Off With China in Ladakh: 20 Indian Soldiers Killed, India And Chinese Troops Have Disengaged at Galwan Valley. 

Check Tweets:

Netizens Pay Tributes

We Will Always Be Indebted to Our Jawans!

Prayers For the Families

To Our National Heroes

RIP to Our Brave Soldiers

May Their Soul Rest in Peace

Both military and political analysts say the two countries do not want a further escalation. It is not reported if Chinese troops had any fatalities during the face-off or how they will tackle this issue. Meanwhile, people in India continue to mourn the deaths of the soldiers in the border.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2020 09:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
India-China India-China Border India-China Border Dispute India-China Border Issue India-China Border Standoff India-China Stand-Off India-China Standoff in Ladakh India-China Tensions Indian Soldiers Tributes to Indian Soldiers
You might also like
India China Face-off in Ladakh: 4 Indian Soldiers in Critical Condition After Violent Clash With Chinese Troops in Galwan Valley, Says Report
News

India China Face-off in Ladakh: 4 Indian Soldiers in Critical Condition After Violent Clash With Chinese Troops in Galwan Valley, Says Report
India-China Face Off in Galwan Valley: Rahul Gandhi Questions PM Narendra Modi's Silence After 20 Soldiers Killed in Ladakh, Asks 'Why is the PM silent?'
News

India-China Face Off in Galwan Valley: Rahul Gandhi Questions PM Narendra Modi's Silence After 20 Soldiers Killed in Ladakh, Asks 'Why is the PM silent?'
India-China Face-Off in Ladakh: Parents of Colonel Santosh Babu in Deep Shock After Son Martyred in Galwan Valley, Say 'At First, We Didn't Believe it'
News

India-China Face-Off in Ladakh: Parents of Colonel Santosh Babu in Deep Shock After Son Martyred in Galwan Valley, Say 'At First, We Didn't Believe it'
India-China Border Issues: Amitabh Bachchan Posts a Heavy Yet Heartfelt Tribute for the Martyred Soldiers (View Tweet)
Bollywood

India-China Border Issues: Amitabh Bachchan Posts a Heavy Yet Heartfelt Tribute for the Martyred Soldiers (View Tweet)
India-China Tension: Hrithik Roshan Mourns the Death of Indian Soldiers Killed During the Face-Off with Chinese Troops in Ladakh's Galwan Valley
Bollywood

India-China Tension: Hrithik Roshan Mourns the Death of Indian Soldiers Killed During the Face-Off with Chinese Troops in Ladakh's Galwan Valley
Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Shikhar Dhawan Mourn Loss of Martyred Soldiers In Face-Off With China at Galwan Valley
Cricket

Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Shikhar Dhawan Mourn Loss of Martyred Soldiers In Face-Off With China at Galwan Valley
India-China Face-Off: Akshay Kumar Is Deeply Saddened by the Death of Indian Soldiers in Galwan Valley, Offers Heartfelt Condolences to The Martyrs' Families (View Tweet)
Bollywood

India-China Face-Off: Akshay Kumar Is Deeply Saddened by the Death of Indian Soldiers in Galwan Valley, Offers Heartfelt Condolences to The Martyrs' Families (View Tweet)
Indian Army Statement on Violent Face-Off With China in Ladakh: 20 Indian Soldiers Killed, India And Chinese Troops Have Disengaged at Galwan Valley
News

Indian Army Statement on Violent Face-Off With China in Ladakh: 20 Indian Soldiers Killed, India And Chinese Troops Have Disengaged at Galwan Valley
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 77.28 75.79
Kolkata 79.08 71.38
Mumbai 84.15 74.32
Chennai 80.86 73.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1775 0.01
GBP 96.2800 0.94
EUR 86.1700 0.48
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement