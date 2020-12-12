It is Rajinikanth's 70th birthday and fans have flooded social media with best wishes and posts for their favourite superstar. Amul too shared a special topical for Rajnikanthji on his birthday saying 'Happy Seventea, Thalaivar!' and it is a super cool graphic featuring the utterly bitterly girl along with Rajnikanth. The actor looks uber cool in the topical and can be seen in his unique style wearing a lungi and a shirt. The Amul topical shows him wearing a cool pair of sunglasses, holding a buttered toast in one hand while a butter knife laden with Amul's speciality in the other.

Rajinikanth was born as Shivaji Rao Gaekwad on 12 December 1950 in a Marathi family in Bangalore, Mysore State (present-day Karnataka). 'Thalaivar' (meaning leader), as the southern superstar is fondly addressed by fans, had been mulling political entry for many years. Ending years of suspense, Rajinikanth announced on December 3 that he would launch a political party in January 2021 to contest in the Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Today even Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended birthday greetings to Tamil megastar Rajinikanth and wished for his long and healthy life. "Dear Rajinikanth Ji, wishing you a Happy Birthday! May you lead a long and healthy life," PM Modi tweeted.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 12, 2020 09:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).