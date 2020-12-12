It is Rajinikanth's 70th birthday and fans have flooded social media with best wishes and posts for their favourite superstar. Amul too shared a special topical for Rajnikanthji on his birthday saying 'Happy Seventea, Thalaivar!' and it is a super cool graphic featuring the utterly bitterly girl along with Rajnikanth. The actor looks uber cool in the topical and can be seen in his unique style wearing a lungi and a shirt. The Amul topical shows him wearing a cool pair of sunglasses, holding a buttered toast in one hand while a butter knife laden with Amul's speciality in the other.
Rajinikanth was born as Shivaji Rao Gaekwad on 12 December 1950 in a Marathi family in Bangalore, Mysore State (present-day Karnataka). 'Thalaivar' (meaning leader), as the southern superstar is fondly addressed by fans, had been mulling political entry for many years. Ending years of suspense, Rajinikanth announced on December 3 that he would launch a political party in January 2021 to contest in the Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.
#Amul Topical: Wishing Rajinikanthji on his 70th birthday! pic.twitter.com/lLq5XVu5Xg
— Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) December 11, 2020
Today even Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended birthday greetings to Tamil megastar Rajinikanth and wished for his long and healthy life. "Dear Rajinikanth Ji, wishing you a Happy Birthday! May you lead a long and healthy life," PM Modi tweeted.
