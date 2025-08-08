New York, August 8: Days after getting caught cuddling Kristin Cabot at the Coldplay concert and subsequent controversy, it has been reported that the former Astronomer CEO, Andy Byron, spent a lot of money on OnlyFans, the adult content subscription platform. As per the report, Andy Byron reportedly shelled out over USD 250,000 (about INR 2.2 crore) on subscriptions, custom videos, and steamy video calls with multiple OnlyFans creators.

According to The Blast, Bop House creator Camilla Araujo claimed that Andy Byron spent over USD 250,000 on multiple OnlyFans creators. The outlet also said that the ex-Astronomer CEO reportedly spent as much as USD 40,000 (over INR 35 lakh) on intimate video calls alone with 23-year-old OnlyFans creator Sophie Rain (real name Izabella Blair), a Miami native. Astronomer CEO Andy Byron Resigns After His Coldplay Concert Video With HR Head Kristin Cabot Goes Viral.

Private Chats Between Andy Byron and OnlyFans Model Leaked

The private chats between Byron and Rain were leaked by his wife, Megan Kerrigan. The leaked private messages suggest he used a secret Instagram account to arrange explicit video calls with Sophie Rain. "All good. Most guys I talk to are married," Byron purportedly wrote in one message to Rain. In response, "Okay, call me in 5 mins [winky face emoticon]," Rain replied.

OnlyFans Model Comes In Support of Byron's Wife Megan Kerrigan

Meanwhile, Sophie Rain has come out in support of Megan Kerrigan. "As a Christian, I don't condone this type of behavior. I don't disclose my donors, but I am here for his wife if she needs a friend through these times. I know this type of thing can be hard. If she has any issues at all during this time of uncertainty, she can reach out to me. I would love to talk to her and reassure her that this guy is just a bump in the road," Rain was quoted as saying. Did Andy Byron Quote Coldplay’s ‘Fix You’ in His Apology? Know Truth Behind the Fake Statement Attributed to Astronomer CEO Amid Viral Affair Allegations With Kristin Cabot.

The controversy started on July 16 when Byron and Cabot, both 52 and married to other people, were caught on camera during a British band's 'jumbotron' moment at a concert. As the video footage played live, frontman Chris Martin quipped, "Either they're having an affair or they're just very shy," prompting laughter from the crowd. The video went viral, leading to major embarrassment and the resignation of both executives.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 08, 2025 06:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).