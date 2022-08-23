Anna Mani was India's most renowned physicist and meteorologist who retired as the Deputy Director General of the Indian Meteorological Department. After her retirement, she also served as a visiting professor at the Raman Research Institute. Mani had made several groundbreaking contributions to the field of ozone, wind energy, meteorological instrumentation, and solar radiation. The scientist goes by the full name of Anna Modayil Mani was born in 1918 at Peermade, Kerala to a Syrian Christian family on August 23. To celebrate her 104th birth anniversary on Tuesday, search engine company Google paid her tribute by creating a vibrant Anna Mani 104th Birthday Google Doodle featuring the great Indian lady on their homepage. We have brought you five interesting facts about the Weather Woman of India: Anna Mani 104th Birth Anniversary Google Doodle: Search Engine Giant Celebrates Birthday of Weather Woman of India With Whimsical Illustration.

5 Things To Know About Indian Physicist & Meteorologist Anna Mani:

1. Anna Mani was also an early advocate of alternative energy sources who founded a network of solar radiation and also published numerous papers on sustainable energy measurement.

2. The country's first female scientist wanted to follow dancing, but she settled in favour of physics because she enjoyed the subject.

3. By age 12, Anna Mani had almost added all the books from the public library to her read-list.

4. She also researched the optical properties of ruby and diamond under Professor C V Raman.

5. Mani also wanted to make India an independent nation in weather instruments for the same she standardised the illustrations of nearly 100 different weather instruments.

Moreover, Anna's breakthrough accomplishment was the instrument called ozonesonde which she designed in the year 1960. This device supported to measure atmospheric ozone.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 23, 2022 08:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).