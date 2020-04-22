Ansel Elgort Posts Nude Picture to Raise Money for the Coronavirus Helpers! Naked Pic Post Revealing His 'OnlyFans' Account Goes Viral

Ansel Elgort Nude (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ansel Elgort went nude for raising money for the coronavirus helpers! Elgort posed naked on his "OnlyFans" account in which he can be seen under the shower barely covering his modesty. He revealed that his "OnlyFans" account is to raise cash for coronavirus helpers. The online X-Rated pic was posted for a good cause. However, soon the picture was pulled down by Instagram over the no-nudity policy, however, the Baby Driver and Fault In Our Stars actor had managed to raise over USD 200,000. Currently, he has posted a video that carries a caption that reads, "sex sells better than sunsets, plz donate at link in bio" urging his 10 million followers to donate.

The Hollywood heartthrob had initially shared his completely naked picture with a caption that read, "OnlyFans LINK IN BIO." The picture spread like wildfire on Instagram and withing a few hours quite a lot of amount was raised. For those who do not know, OnlyFans is a subscription website, that allows users to share photographs and videos with exclusive followers (mostly of sexual in nature). The link in his bio, instead redirected fans to a GoFundMe page for a charity named Brooklyn For Life! The charity link aims to raise £810,000 to buy food for frontline health workers in Brooklyn, New York, where nurses, doctors and other health professionals are fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

The charity says: "Our goal is to fund each Brooklyn for Life! restaurant, enabling them to provide - at no cost to the recipients - at least 75-100 meals per day for delivery to the Brooklyn frontlines of this pandemic." It continues: "100% of all monies raised (beyond GoFundMe's processing fee & legal fees) will be used to provide meals from Brooklyn for Life! partner restaurants to the men and women on the frontlines." Check out Ansel Elgort's recent post that read, "sex sells better than sunsets, plz donate at link in bio"

View this post on Instagram sex sells better than sunsets, plz donate at link in bio A post shared by ansel (@ansel) on Apr 21, 2020 at 4:57pm PDT

Ansel sent Instagram to frenzy by his nude picture. "Thinking about how Ansel Elgort posted a scandalous picture today captioned 'only fans in bio' but his bio was a link to a fundraiser," a comment read. "The power of celebrity. Ansel Elgort posted a thirst trap pic and saying he has an OnlyFans link when it leads to a GoFundMe in his bio. Raised $207,519!!", another comment read.