Johnny Sins is so popular for all the roles he has played. A doctor, police, fireman? You name it. You will find XXX videos of Johnny Sins playing these roles perfectly. However, he is one of those actors who is also very popular in the world beyond porn. The meme universe loves him and you will find some of the funniest meme templates based on him. One of the most hilarious types of meme is the one where his pictures as a doctor or policeman are used as the background for seemingly profound quotes. Now for people who get the sarcasm, these memes serve as the funniest thing ever, BUT for people who don't get it, THEY become the funniest thing ever on the internet. Sunny Leone and Pornstar Johnny Sins Posters Outside Kerala High School Campus: ‘There Are Rape Experts Amongst Us’ Says Billboards Greeting New Students.

We know because it is true. One of the Doctorate degree holder who associates herself with the anti-vaxxers recently fell prey to such a Johnny Sins meme. She was set up by a Twitter user called Ken Klippenstein, who goes by the name @kenklippenstein and is professionally a reporter at The Intercept. He made Dr Naomi Wolf, an anti-vaxxer-said to have "been spreading misinformation left and right"- to post a fake quote from a fake doctor aka everyone's favourite doctor "John Sims" **wink wink** along with a photo of the XXX porn star Johnny Sins.

Ken Klippenstein sent her the quote that reads: "If vaccines are effective then why do you need to pressure people to take it? Informed consent means making patients make their own choices- Dr John Sims, MD". He also told her that he was her fan all this seemed so legit to Naomi that she went ahead to post the meme without even considering its authenticity. She posted it with the caption "Dr John Sims" as if he were a real doctor. View Tweet:

Ken got Naomi Wolf — who is an anti-vaxxer and has been spreading misinformation left and right — to post a fake quote from a fake doctor along with a photo of the adult film star Johnny Sins. This is how top-notch her vetting of information is. https://t.co/MAmsKFAS0F — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 21, 2021

Netizens are in splits. "Naomi Wolf tweeting an anti-vax quote overlaid on Johnny Sins as a doctor, attributed to John Sims, MD is the kind of high-quality discourse I have come to expect from this platform. And it’s just hilarious," wrote one user. "Dr. Naomi Wolf taking the advice of (fake) Dr. Jonny Sins. A vital dialogue between titans", said another one. Johnny Sins has been mistaken even in the past for the part he has played in porn videos. In a hilarious incident, a Former Pakistan envoy to India Abdul Basit mistook porn star Johnny Sins for a Kashmiri Man. Basit retweeted an image of Sins claiming that he was Yousuf from Anantnag who was blinded by a pellet gunshot by Indian security personnel. Netizens trolled Basit for retweeting the wrong image.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 21, 2021 05:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).