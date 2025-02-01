Former adult film star Emily Willis’ family has filed a lawsuit against Summit Malibu and its parent company, Malibu Lighthouse Treatment Centres, LLC. The legal action, which includes allegations of "abuse of a dependent adult, negligence, professional malpractice, and fraudulent business practices," follows claims that the 25-year-old sustained permanent disabilities after her stay at the rehabilitation centre for drug addiction. The lawsuit suggests that the treatment provided contributed to her condition, sparking serious concerns about the facility's practices and the care given to vulnerable individuals. Porn Star Emily Willis Rushed To Hospital After Apparent Drug Overdose - Reports.

Emily Willis 'Permanently Disabled' After Rehab Stay

Ex-porn star Emily Willis, born Litzy Lara Banuelos, entered Summit Malibu rehab on January 27 last year to treat her ketamine addiction. Shortly after, she reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest and has remained in a semi-conscious state ever since. A lawsuit filed by her family on December 27, 2024, at the Los Angeles County Superior Court accuses Summit Malibu of negligence. The legal claim alleges the staff failed to transfer her to a hospital despite her deteriorating condition over several days.

Despite contractual promises to closely monitor Emily, it was reported that a nurse practitioner found her unconscious in February 2024, with unclear details about how long she had been unattended. Reportedly, the nurse called emergency services and performed CPR, which was continued by paramedics for 30 to 40 minutes. Although her heartbeat was restored, the prolonged lack of oxygen led to brain damage, leaving her in a “vegetative coma.” Attorney James A Morris Jr, representing Emily and her guardian, Yesenia Lara Cooper, stated, “Had the staff followed standard medical protocols, Emily would have had the opportunity to regain control of her life. Porn Star Emily Willis Battling for Life in Vegetative Coma After Suffering Cardiac Arrest at US Rehab Facility.

Adult Star Emily Willis Current Health Update

The lawsuit reveals that after being admitted to the facility, Emily Willis became “disheveled, frail, and disoriented,” struggling to walk. She reportedly had poor hygiene, barely eating, not showering and experienced physical discomfort such as "aches, tremors, spasms and vaginal pain". After regaining consciousness, Emily was transferred to a care home in Utah for further treatment. While she can now follow movements with her eyes, she remains unable to speak or move, leaving her condition deeply concerning for her family and supporters.

For the unversed, Emily Willis entered the adult film industry in 2018, quickly rising to fame and winning the AVN Awards' "Performer of the Year" title. Despite her success, she struggled with addiction and mental health issues. Her personal battles ultimately overshadowed her career achievements.

