Social media has established itself as a force to be reckoned with when it comes to pop culture. Each day there is a new trend, at times funny, other times to create social awareness. However, a recent TikTok trend has shaken netizens across platforms. According to reports, a group of TikTokers have reportedly designated April 24 as a ‘national day’ for carrying out sexual assault. ‘Sexual Assault Day,’ and ‘National Rape Day,’ running as social media trends. Yes, you read that right. As horrifying as it sounds, it has gone viral on the video-sharing platform. As of now, it is unclear as to who is responsible for starting the trend or whether it is a joke, but many have been making TikTok videos to get the words out, fearing that this ‘national day’ could pose a threat on April 24, 2021.

What is the Viral Hoax?

#April24th2021—a quick search on TikTok brings up many videos regarding the declared day. The hashtag has above 28 million views, and it is still growing. As mentioned earlier, it is unclear as to who started it or how the April 24 trend originated. TechTimes, six men promoted ‘National Sexual Assault Day,’ against women, and that they even offered ‘tips’ on how to promote the day. Some users suggest that the trend may be a disturbing joke, but many still advised caution. TikTok Blackout Choking Challenge: Joshua Haileyesus, 12-Year-Old Boy From Colorado Brain Dead After Attempting the Viral Game.

A Disturbing Trend

BE CAREFUL ON APRIL 24TH! why you ask? Read the thread for info TW// sexual assault — Currently crying to wilbur soot songs (@anxietybug) April 18, 2021

Netizens Urge Everyone to Stay Safe

there are really people on tiktok trying to make “national rape day” a thing!?!?!? EXCUSE ME!?! apparently it’s on April 24, PLEASE be safe. — Kris (@imjustkrxs) April 17, 2021

How to Report Such Videos on TikTok?

If a video is offensive or harmful, TikTok allows you to report such videos. If you happen to come across such a video that promotes violence of any sort, click on the white arrow on the right side of the video. Next, click on the icon that says ‘report’ with a symbol of a flag. Choose the reason from the list provided, and you have successfully reported the video in question. 'Trauma Porn' is The Latest TikTok Trend! Creators Pose As Holocaust Victims Recreating How They Died, Netizens Slam Them For Being Insensitive.

Sexual Assault Day: Disturbing Social Media Trend

TikTok often makes random dates go viral. According to Know Your Meme, references to a ‘National Rape Day’ have been circulating on Twitter for years. Although none mention April 24 specifically for such a day or purport the day for real, it has often made rounds. The report further notes that on April 11, 2019, Urban Dictionary user Kossan Tone published a now-deleted definition for the disturbing event, which may have influenced the viral trend.

Many women have already experienced sexual assault, live with an abuser, or fear their lives every day. Some are still fighting for justice. But a made-up day like this is extremely disturbing. Even if intended it as a ‘joke,’ whoever started the trend clearly has little or absolutely no understanding about the severity of such an act.

