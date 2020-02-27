'Army' of 100,000 Chinese Ducks To Be Sent to Pakistan to Fight The Massive Locust Attack

Locust (Photo Credits: ANI)

Pakistan has been dealing with the problem of locust attack from a very long time. However, China now plans to step in and help Pakistan to deal with this problem. China plans to send ducks to the neighbouring country to help them deal with this critical situation. Platoons will be soon deployed to Pakistan to fight the locust plague, that the country is dealing with. A swarm of crop-eating pests has made it impossible for farmers to work on their farms and have also been threatening regional food security. However, reports have it that about 100,000 ducks are expected to be sent to Pakistan as early as the second half of this year to combat a desert locust outbreak, according to Lu Lizhi, a senior researcher with the Zhejiang Academy of Agricultural Sciences. Pakistan Government Declares National Emergency Over Locust Attack.

Hundreds and millions of locusts from Pakistan had attacked the crops in Jaisalmer, bordering Pakistan last year. These locusts are not only making it difficult for people to live around but also destroying crops and animals which may lead to dearth is foot availability in the country. The Department of Locust Control of India had last year actively dealt with the situation with the use of pesticides. While this year China is sending ducks as "biological weapons" and can be more effective than a pesticide, said Lu to Bloomberg. He is in charge of the project in tandem with a university in Pakistan. "One duck is able to eat more than 200 locusts a day," Lu said in a telephone interview on Thursday to the media portal. Karachi Battles Locust Attack: Sindh Agriculture Minister Ismail Rahu Suggests Karachiites to Make Tidi Biryani (Watch Video).

Lakhs of rupees have already been spent on this problem by the Pakistan government. Last year, the Rajasthan government also bore the heavy costs of oil on trains running day and night along with expensive medicines. However, it will crucial to see how China handles the crucial situation because it shares a land border with Pakistan and India. There are several ways invasion of locusts is prevented, a couple of them are the Himalaya mountains and the Plateau of Tibet.

However, the Chinese are weighing in to find solutions for the locust problem, after Chinese agricultural experts visited Pakistan, should offer relief to the country The Pakistan government has urged its citizens to start eating locust(tiddi). Sindh minister of agriculture Ismail Rahu has earlier asked the people to take advantage of the situation calmly by preparing delicious delicacies such as biryani, karahi and Tiddi Dal.