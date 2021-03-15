As much as the BTS Army was excited, the K-Pop band, Bangtan Boys couldn't win the Grammys after their first nominations took over social media. BTS ultimately lost to Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande's 'Rain on Me' on Sunday night. Fans are disappointed, yet supportive of BTS as they gave an electrifying performance on-stage. The seven-member band performed from South Korea later and won hearts all over again on Twitter with their video going viral. The event was virtual and had Harry Styles and Billie Eilish as part of the opening act.

BUT the BTS Army being the superpower that they are supporting their favourite K-Pop group, nevertheless. The BTS ARMY had the hashtags #LightItUpBTS and #BTSOurGreatestPrize trending on Twitter to keep up the cheerful face. J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy's "Un Dia (One Day)," Justin Bieber featuring Quavo's "Intentions" and Taylor Swift featuring Bon Iver's "Exile" had also been nominated for the award that ultimately went to Gaga and Grande.

BTS' Solo Grammys Performance Debut with 'Dynamite'. Watch:

LOOK: BTS performs its smash-hit song "Dynamite" at the #Grammys. pic.twitter.com/4f2vIIg8HD — Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) March 15, 2021

While BTS Army is trying to cheer up some fans are expressing their disappointments via Twitter. A tweet read: "the committee doesn't even consider what dynamite means in terms of BTS's career vs rain on me for gaga's like that right there should've been your answer." Another Twitter user wrote: "as much as i love ariana and gaga, this grammy should've gone to BTS and everyone knows it". Check Tweets:

I’m not gonna blame lady gaga or ariana or say anything mean about them , nothing like that but god bts DESERVED that award after working as hard as they have and not get pushed to the side like that , they deserved so much better — 🧚🏽wonho⁷✨ (@gayyyforchungha) March 14, 2021

The Support

Who said BTS lost grammys? It's grammys who lost BTS. — keci⁷⁺¹ | #LILAC (kinda ia) (@likechizu) March 14, 2021

Another Fan

as much as i love ariana and gaga, this grammy should've gone to BTS and everyone knows it. they deserved this so so so much and it's so sad. pic.twitter.com/P1BpFZIGQt — J✧⁷ (@yuseongjoon) March 14, 2021

K-Pop's BTS made history by earning Grammys nomination as they became the first-ever K-Pop band to achieve a nomination in a major category. The ARMY took over social media when the nominations were for the prestigious music award. The band had recently topped their first-ever number one hit single on the Billboard charts in the United States with 'Dynamite' which further received a nod for the best pop duo/ group performance at the 63rd Grammy Awards nominations.

