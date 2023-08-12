Every corporate employee awaits a long weekend. And one long holiday is coming just this and next week combined. Since August 15, Independence Day falls on a Tuesday, many people plan to apply for leave on Monday, August 14 and enjoy an extended weekend. Moreover, some people may even have the Parsi New Year holiday following Wednesday, August 16. So, those who manage to secure this off can enjoy a long break of 5 days from work. Netizens are now making funny memes and jokes about how some employees would try hard to secure this leave for the upcoming Monday. If you are one of them, you can absolutely relate! 'Kaam Aisa Karo Ki Char Log' Meme Template Continues To Rule Social Media; check Funny Memes and Hilarious Tweets Shared by Netizens.

August 15 is a National holiday, so everyone will have the day off, although not the same can be said about Parsi New Year's Day. Private offices will likely remain open on this day. But those who have this day on their holiday list can surely enjoy the extended vacation, a paid one. Sick leave is the most common option for people to take the day off on Monday, and citing the same are several funny memes and jokes online. Check the funny memes and jokes for the August 14 leave. Ranveer Singh To Play Don: Netizens Share Funny Memes and Reels After Ranveer Singh Replaces Shah Rukh Khan in Don 3.

Every Employee Be Like

Every employee planning for 14 August sick leave pic.twitter.com/VXJojRwYaq — rozgar_CA (@Memeswalaladka) August 11, 2023

Leave Mails Queuing Up

Employees applying for sick leave on August 14th; pic.twitter.com/U3C9tA3iNI — Ayushi Mishra (@_ayushim25_) August 7, 2023

LOL!

Employees who are going to take sick leave on 14th August be like: pic.twitter.com/GldxD2CSne — Sagarika (@harley_2806) August 10, 2023

Preparing a Medical Certificate or Not?

When the manager asks you for a medical report for sick leave on 14th August pic.twitter.com/MNcFLv6U88 — Himanshu Sharda (@shardaasm) August 8, 2023

Swag of Getting the Leave Approved

Corporate employees after successfully taking sick leave on 14th August pic.twitter.com/qEk8K1XTG1 — Abhishek (@MSDianAbhiii) August 5, 2023

If Only!

Managers accepting everyone's sick leave on 14th august pic.twitter.com/Bif4lDsBoc — वेल्ला इंसान (@vella_insan1) August 5, 2023

Some Sacrifices Have to Be Made

Me sacrificing my relative to take a leave on 14th August pic.twitter.com/kCtvQo1OQR — Abhishek (@MSDianAbhiii) August 9, 2023

All The Reasons

Corporate employees taking leave on 14th August. pic.twitter.com/gIDlbwHMs3 — Abhishek (@MSDianAbhiii) August 10, 2023

Those Who Haven't Taken a Leave Are Like

Employees who haven't taken leave on 14th August: pic.twitter.com/kyhImrrkK1 — 🇮🇳 رومانا (@RomanaRaza) August 10, 2023

All these jokes sum up the feelings of all current employees waiting for their leave approvals. So, what about you? Have you gotten your leave yet? If not, you can at least share these memes with your colleagues and seniors and enjoy the not-so-long weekend.

