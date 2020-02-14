Bajrang Dal Valentine's Day Memes Serving Treats for Singles on February 14! Check out the Funny Memes That You May Have Missed

Bajrang Dal valentine's Day Memes And Jokes (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Happy Valentine's Day or shall we say, Bajrang Dal's anti-valentine's day morcha. If you are desi enough, you will know what exactly are we talking about. While for all the mushy couples, today is the day when they express the epitome of their love, however, for the Bajrang Dal it is a mission! A mission that includes scaring away couples making out in public or sometimes even getting them married, in the most humiliating manner in public. They are infamous for moral policing, especially on Valentine's day as they believe young couples are a "threat" to Indian culture and they promote western rituals. However, people fed up of this group have made the best memes out of Bajrang Dal. Anti-Valentine’s Day 2019: Funny Bajrang Dal Memes and Jokes That Are So Dank That It Is Crazy.

Right from poking fun at their Bhagwa attire and tika to how singles are planning to join Bajrang dal if they don't find a partner soon. LOL, there is no end to these funny Bajrang dal memes and jokes. And if you are done with all the mushiness of Valentine's day check out the best Bajrang Dal memes that we have collected for you! Valentine's Day Funny Memes and Jokes: From Bajrang Dal to Oyo Rooms for February 14 Memes, Check out Hilarious Posts, Especially If You Are Single.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yeetler (@yeetlerji) on May 27, 2019 at 2:13am PDT

LOL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adult Gags (@adult_gag_69) on Jan 13, 2020 at 3:03am PST

ROFL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patrickkk (@patrick_k_tweets) on Feb 8, 2020 at 8:02pm PST

OYO Rooms For Valentine's Day

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fookrey Edits | 🤙 (@fookrey.exe) on Feb 14, 2020 at 4:33am PST

Loki Got His Answer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by doc_goof (@doc_goof) on Feb 14, 2020 at 3:08am PST

Aap Chronology Samajhiye

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MisBlah (@misblah) on Feb 14, 2020 at 12:02am PST

Did We Ruin The classic Song For You?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aman Kumar (@amanky24) on Feb 13, 2020 at 11:47pm PST

LMAO

View this post on Instagram A post shared by N I T I N (@thenitinwalke) on Feb 13, 2020 at 10:47pm PST

Have a happy and Bajrang Dal-free Valentine's Day you guys! Well, Bajrang dal memes are just one type, there are OYO Rooms memes, memes for singles on Valentine's day and also School/Tuition bunking memes and jokes.