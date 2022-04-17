Agartala, April 17: A Bangladeshi teenager who entered Indian territory illegally to buy chocolate has been arrested. Giving information about this, the Border Security Force (BSF) said on Friday that the teenager, Eman Hossain is a resident of a village situated on the banks of the river Shalda in Bangladesh and he regularly crosses the river to buy his favorite chocolate in Sepahijala district of Tripura. The Shalda River determines the international border of between India and Bangladesh.

The BSF said that the juvenile used to enter India through a barbed wire fence made for security and used to come to buy chocolates in Kalamchouda village shop and then return through the same route. However, Eman's adventures came to an end earlier this week when he was caught by Border Security Force (BSF). PTI quoted Sonamura SDPO Banoj Biplav Das as saying that the boy was handed over to the local police who produced him before the court. The boy has been sent to judicial custody for 15 days. Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja Robbed Off Rs 1.4 Crore In Cash And Jewels; Delhi Police Interrogates Couple’s House Staff – Reports

Das said, “During interrogation it was found that the boy is a resident of Comilla district of Bangladesh and he admitted that he used to enter the Indian border to buy chocolates. Only 100 Bangladeshi taka has been found from him, but nothing illegal has been found. He has been arrested for entering Indian territory without valid documents. Further investigation is on in the matter. He will be produced before the court again which will decide his fate. Delhi: 30-Year-Old Thief Regularly Flies to Hyderabad to Snatch Chains, Caught

According to the official, no member of his family has contacted the Indian authorities so far. BSF sources said, “The international border passing through Sonamura sub-division is not completely closed despite barbed wire fencing. There are many houses in Kalamchouda Gram Panchayat where the bedroom is on this side of the boundary and the drawing room is on the other side. Even the fencing could not be done due to the heterogeneous geographical location of many places.

