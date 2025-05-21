"Bauna fir bhi bauna hai" (also, used as "Bauna fir bhi baune hai" or "Bona Fir Bhi Bona Hai") is one of the trending audios that has got the Instagram Reels enthusiasts captivated. Not only are Reels lovers, but also the meme creators; one cannot have enough of this quirky audio. From "Tuchki Tuiya Hai" to "Chin Tapak Dam Dam," Indian audiences’ love for desi brainrot has only increased over time. Coming back to the "Bauna fir bhi bauna hai," what is the origin and meaning of this quirky viral catchphrase? And what is the connection, or shall we say, contributions made by Navjot Singh Sidhu and MC Stand to this catchy punchline? We got to know it all because search engine platforms are flooded with keywords such as Bona Fir Bhi Bona Hai meme, Bona Fir Bhi Bona Hai audio, Bona Fir Bhi Bona Hai reels, Bona Fir Bhi Bona Hai ringtone, Bona Fir Bhi Bona Hai audio download and so on. Vishal Mega Mart Security Guard Job Meme Context and Templates Online: Funny Memes, Instagram Reels and Jokes Go Viral Because ‘Bas Ek Sapna Hai’.

'Bauna Fir Bhi Bauna Hai' Meaning and Context in Meme

"Bauna fir bhi bauna hai" is a famous Hindi proverb that means no matter how powerful or high-ranking a person becomes, they cannot change their true nature. This saying is often used to highlight that a person’s position or status does not necessarily reflect their actual ability or qualities. This is how the "Bauna fir bhi bauna hai" audio has been used in the memes. For example, classic Hindi songs by Mohammed Rafi or Lata Mangeshkar are equated to "devta", while remixed, autotuned songs are called "bauna." Some other examples include “matke ka pani” (water from an earthen pot), which is considered "devta", and “water from a refrigerator” is referred to as "bauna." Well, this is the "Bauna fir bhi bauna hai" meme context in viral Reels.

Enjoy ‘Bauna Fir Bhi Bauna Hai’ Audio in Reels!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roshan Gupta (@roshu_1902)

Cute

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash Vajpai (@vajpai_yash)

HAHHAHAA

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KrishNa BaLa (@balafammm)

LOL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankush Thavali (@ankushthavali)

What is Navjot Singh Sidhu’s Connection With 'Bauna Fir Bhi Bauna Hai' Meme?

Former Indian cricketer and popular commentator Navjot Singh Sidhu, famous for his quirky Shayari and sharp commentary, tweeted this Hindi phrase on X in 2020. The tweet reads, “Bauna fir bauna hai chahe parvat ke shikhar par khada ho, devta fir devta hai chahe kuen ki gehraai mein jada ho. Gunon se hi manushya mahaan hota hai, oonche aasan par baithne se nahi, mahal ke oonche shikhar par baithne se bhi kauwa garud nahi hota.” It roughly translates in English to "A dwarf remains a dwarf even if he stands on the peak of a mountain, and a deity remains a deity even if placed deep inside a well. A person becomes great because of their virtues, not by sitting on a high throne. Even if a crow sits atop a palace’s highest spire, it does not become a Garuda (eagle)." Well, this tweet is going viral when you search for the viral audio.

Navjot Singh Sidhu's Viral Tweet From 2020 (Photo Credits: X)

What is MC Stan’s Connection With 'Bauna Fir Bhi Bauna Hai' Meme?

No, no, MC Stan is not the original author who gifted this Hindi phrase to the world. However, his friend uttered this now-viral audio, "Bauna fir bhi bauna hai" during one of the Bigg Boss 16 winner’s live blogs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MC STAN || Fanpage || Faktstan69 (@faktstan69)

Watch Full Video:

And in the ever-evolving world of Instagram trends, this quirky audio instantly took the centre stage. A line swiftly became a punchy favourite for meme creators and Reels enthusiasts. This viral soundbite, blending humour with a sharp commentary on overconfidence, has struck a chord with Gen Z and millennials alike.

