Mumbai, April 12: After noticing something weird during a flight, a fashion model posted what some are referring to on social media as the ‘best UFO footage ever’. The Instagram account of Colombian beauty Valentina Rueda Velez recently released a footage from her recent flight aboard in a private plane.

In her professional career, Valez has collaborated significant projects such as ‘Pretty Little Thing’ and more. On April 4, she claims to have witnessed an odd object pass by her window while flying. The video, which seems to show an object arising against the bright blue sky, has attracted the attention of UFO enthusiasts around the world. UFO Sighting: 'Cigar-Shaped UFO' Approaches an Airplane Mid-Air; What Happens Next Leaves Passengers Baffled (Watch Video).

In the now-viral video, a diamond-shaped object appears to be flying by at a height of about 20,000 feet in the clear sky. Although the incident has received a lot of attention online, the flying object could also be a drone or some other man-made gadget.

The Hidden Underbelly, a UFO enthusiast, uploaded the video to YouTube with the caption: "In this footage we get a clear view of this object and this looks damn good. It seems to be a saucer shape craft.”

Model Captures Crystal Clear Video of a ‘UFO’

Social media users wasted no time in appearing in large numbers and lauding the crystal clear video in the comments section, with one person writing, "Definitely looks real to me. It’s always difficult to judge the size . Maybe the size of a small car. It looked fairly close.” UFO Sighting? Romania, Moldova Report Mysterious Weather Balloon-Like Objects in Their Skies.

Another user said, "Wow! That looks sooooo real! Great catch whoever took this video! Very cool.” A user even wrote, “Is this the best footage we ever got.”

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 12, 2023 02:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).