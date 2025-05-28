World Hunger Day is observed annually on May 28 to raise awareness about global hunger and promote sustainable solutions to end it. World Hunger Day 2025 falls on Wednesday. Founded by The Hunger Project in 2011, the day emphasises not just the issue of hunger itself but the systemic causes that perpetuate it, including poverty, inequality, conflict, and climate change. The goal is to inspire action towards ending chronic hunger and achieving food security for all. Explore powerful World Hunger Day 2025 quotes by influential figures like Mahatma Gandhi, Mother Teresa, and Winston Churchill. Share these inspiring words to raise awareness about global hunger and encourage meaningful action for a hunger-free world. Food Crises: UN Report Says 282 Million People in 59 Countries Faced Acute Hunger in 2023, With the Worst Famine in Gaza.

Despite global advancements, hunger continues to affect over 800 million people worldwide. Children are especially vulnerable, with malnutrition contributing to nearly half of all deaths in children under five. World Hunger Day focuses on creating self-reliant communities by supporting initiatives in agriculture, education, and women’s empowerment. It encourages investment in long-term development rather than short-term aid alone. As you observe World Hunger Day 2025, we at LatestLY have brought together a collection of messages and quotes that you can download and share with all your near and dear ones to raise awareness about the day.

Quotes For World Hunger Day to Share Online

“There Are People in the World So Hungry, That God Cannot Appear to Them Except in the Form of Bread.” – Mahatma Gandhi “If You Can’t Feed a Hundred People, Then Feed Just One.” – Mother Teresa “Hunger Makes a Thief of Any Man.” – Pearl S. Buck “To a Hungry Person, Every Bitter Thing Is Sweet. But No One Deserves To Live in Bitterness and Hunger.” – Anonymous “There Is No Finer Investment for Any Community Than Putting Milk Into Babies.” – Winston Churchill “Hunger Is Not Caused by a Scarcity of Food but a Scarcity of Democracy.” – Frances Moore Lappé

Sustainable farming, fair trade practices, and local food systems are key themes highlighted on this day. Empowering communities to grow their food and build resilient economies can break the cycle of hunger. Organisations around the world use this day to fundraise, host discussions, and advocate for policy changes that address root causes rather than just symptoms. In recent years, the COVID-19 pandemic and climate-related disasters have further exposed the fragility of global food systems.

World Hunger Day 2025 Quote Images For Free Download Online

World Hunger Day Quotes (File Image)

World Hunger Day 2025 Quote Images For Free Download Online

World Hunger Day Quotes (File Image)

World Hunger Day 2025 Quote Images For Free Download Online

World Hunger Day Quotes (File Image)

World Hunger Day 2025 Quote Images For Free Download Online

World Hunger Day Quotes (File Image)

World Hunger Day 2025 Quote Images For Free Download Online

World Hunger Day Quotes (File Image)

World Hunger Day 2025 Quote Images For Free Download Online

World Hunger Day Quotes (File Image)

World Hunger Day thus serves as a reminder that food is a fundamental human right, not a privilege. Ending hunger is possible but requires collective effort, political will, and sustained investment in people-centred development. The day encourages us to rethink not just how we feed the world, but how we support dignity, equity, and opportunity for all.

