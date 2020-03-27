Birthday During Quarantine? From Toilet Paper Cakes to Drive-by Parties, Here's How People Are Celebrating Birthdays While Social Distancing (Watch Viral Videos and Pics)

Birthday during quarantine (Photo Credits: Instagram and Twitter/mattrainniecbc)

The outbreak of Coronavirus has come as a dark shadow on all events and celebrations supposed to take place in the next few months. Those having their birthdays in the lockdown period have no choice but to stay put where they are. But has it stopped them from having fun? Not all of them. Several people have managed to celebrate their birthdays and have documented it online. So if you too have your birthday coming up in the next few days or weeks, you can take a look at some TikTok videos where people are showcasing their #quarantinebirthday celebrations. From cutting cakes shaped like toilet paper to camping in the backyard, some people have not let the spirit of quarantine come down on them. How to Celebrate Birthdays, Anniversaries and Festivals While Self-Quarantining: Alternative Ideas to Make Celebrations Memorable Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

For every person their birthday is a special observance, it's their day after all! And it calls for definite celebrations. Unfortunately, this year, the pandemic of COVID 19 has forced everyone to cancel all their plans, birthday trips and family reunions. And we agree it is disheartening too. But feeling sad about it, won't make it better right? So people from different parts of the world who are all under quarantine, have still ensured they celebrated their birthdays. Videos and pictures from these celebrations are being shared online and some of them will definitely leave you with a smile. Let us look at some of these quarantine birthday celebrations.

Cutting a Toilet Paper Cake

With so much shortage of toilet paper in some parts, it seems apt to have a cake that looks like one! In fact, bakery shops in some places are making cakes in the shape of toilet papers, for those who have their birthdays in the coming months. Instagram influencer Rachel Araz Kiresepi was one of the many who celebrated her birthday with a tiered cake made of toilet papers stacked one over another.

Here's Rachael's Birthday Cake:

An Actual Toilet Paper Cake:

The only perfect way to celebrate my quarantine birthday was to receive a toilet paper birthday cake. #thanksmom pic.twitter.com/T2L8l5SnUD — Gavriella Malka (@MyBeautyComa) March 25, 2020

Neighbours Joining in to Sing Happy Birthday

In two separate instances, neighbours of the person celebrating their birthday joined in to sing the birthday song and give a sweet surprise. A woman from South California managed to pull off the surprise by asking all the neighbours to sing for him.

Watch the Video Here:

"This is wild." Despite being stuck at home, this Southern California woman managed to pull off a huge surprise for her fiancé's 30th birthday: She got dozens of their neighbors to sing him "Happy Birthday!" https://t.co/HQzFogMQX9 pic.twitter.com/IlgXBGQei1 — ABC News (@ABC) March 26, 2020

In another instance from Southampton, an 8-year-old girl's parents also involved all the people from their neighbourhood to sing for her. So when she came out of her house, the entire street was singing for her from their windows.

Watch Video Here:

Birthday Picnic to the Backyard

When a couple could not go to their birthday getaway to the beach, they ensured they got the beach to the backyard.

Watch the TikTok Video Here:

Drive-By Parties

One of the best ways that people have adopted to mark birthdays during this quarantine period is by holding drive-by birthday parties. A drive-by party is when vehicles pass from the front door, holding messages or giving away treats and greeting the person. Numerous instances have seen children's birthday being celebrated through drive-throughs.

Check the Videos here:

Love. 💞 11-year-old surprised with special drive-by birthday party amid the coronavirus crisis. pic.twitter.com/RIPHmKH6tt — FierceWarriorNStilettos (@InactionNever) March 25, 2020

Surprise by Friends

So my daughter, Katie, had her 12th Birthday today. She couldn't have any friends over so we arranged a birthday drive by with all her friends as a surprise for her. Best bunch of friends ever!! #rathcormac #sligo #ireland #socialdistancing #COVID2019 pic.twitter.com/G0sV2zGPXU — Katie (@katiekins76) March 26, 2020

So Nice!

Scarletts classmates outdid themselves with her "drive by birthday party"! pic.twitter.com/BimD58dByU — Brittney Hernandez (@bhernandez_92) March 23, 2020

Some More Celebrations

What to do when you are planning a 7 year-old’s birthday party in a time of social distancing? You have a drive-by birthday parade instead. Meredith Cameron MacIsaac @MereOnATear joins us on Mainstreet today to talk about a memorable birthday surprise for her son Cam pic.twitter.com/lmsbSjihnQ — Matt Rainnie (@mattrainniecbc) March 24, 2020

The above videos and pictures prove how one can still enjoy their birthdays and yet maintain social distance. These are happy examples of how one should not remain sad in the current scenario but have a memorable time. Parents of kids are really putting in more efforts to ensure that their kids do not feel isolated on their special day. These videos give a lot of hope to the ones who will be celebrating their birthday in the upcoming days.