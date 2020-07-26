Katra, July 26: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Jammu and Kashmir President Ravinder Raina, who tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease, on Saturday shared a video from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, Katra. In a video, a doctor treating COVID-19 patients can be seen singing "Teri Mitti" song while donning PPE suit. Doctors Across Indian Cities Dance to ‘Happy’ Song! Viral Video Will Make You Feel Positive This Gloomy Sunday Amid Lockdown.

"Dr Pankaj Chandel G, Narayana Hospital Katra J&K, After checkup, Sung a beautiful Patriotic Song....@narendramodi G," Raina tweeted, while sharing the clip. The doctor who appears in the clip is Pankaj Chandel and is treating coronavirus infected patients in COVID hospital of Katra. Mumbai Doctor Effortlessly Grooves in PPE Kit to 'Garmi', Gets Appreciated by Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi (Watch Viral Video).

Ravinder Raina Tweet:

The post has gone viral on social media and has been retweeted over 3,700 times. "Working Dr In this pandemic situation serving the nation itself is a great thing. Dr Are also warriors," a user tweeted.

"Almighty will definitely bless you with good health and the dr. chandel melodious patriotic song will boost you for speedy recovery.May God bless the dr. for his wonderful dedication.jai hind," Another tweeted.

