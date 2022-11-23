'Tis the season... no not just the season of milk and cookies, Christmas tree or Santa Claus BUT the time to buy unnecessary things at half price for no reason. Yes, Black Friday season. The e-commerce behemoths have begun providing massive discounts and SALE days with only a month until Christmas to encourage people to purchase and sell during the holiday season. Black Friday sales have historically been a significant occasion for the United States that everyone waits for all year. Recently, the trend has begun to spread to India as well, with several e-portals providing huge discounts over a month-long period. To celebrate the day, we have for you the funniest memes and jokes. Black Friday 2022 Date: Know the History and Significance of the Day That Marks the Start of the Shopping Season in the United States.

In the US, the start of the holiday shopping season is signalled by Black Friday, when major merchants and stores advertise steep discounts on merchandise. During this time, they frequently extend their hours of operation, opening early and closing late. A large number of businesses now provide items and goods at discounts as e-commerce develops into a significant marketing tool. While many anticipate the Black Friday deals, which begin on November 25, to stock up on groceries and clothing, a few of them used the opportunity to make fun of their financial situations. Many people use Twitter and other social media to share humorous memes about either the economy or money constraints while getting Black Friday emails in their mailboxes.

All kinds of funny memes and jokes you can find here:

More Black Friday memes pic.twitter.com/2B8eaKuM8c — The Hijabi Gamer - Corpus Marketing Director (@GamerHijabi) November 14, 2022

LMAO

ROFL

True

Everyone RN

Good Friday morning, have a great day, and hope you get some deals, if that's what you're after. #blackfriday #blackfridaymemes pic.twitter.com/yuuLbvzt2O — Saint Leonard Vets (@StLeonardVets) November 26, 2021

Can't Even

Oh Yes

A little history about Black Friday. Thanksgiving and the US Black Friday sale have been entwined since the 20th century. It is thought that the US gold market crash of 1869 when gold prices crashed the market and the US economy was negatively impacted for years, symbolises it. The tradition of using Black Friday as the official start of the holiday shopping season dates back to 1961, according to Oxford University Press.

