After rocking 2020 with their career-first English language single 'Dynamite', the BTS boys have finally dropped their second English language single ‘Butter’ on May 21. It is again that time of the year when you can put your dancing shoes on and groove on the BTS’s latest track ‘Butter’. In the new dance-pop number, the BTS boys have channeled the 80’s vibes. According to the Billboard, in a press release, the popular K-pop group has described their track Butter as “a dance-pop track brimming with the smooth yet charismatic charm of BTS."

Earlier, they shared the funky teaser of the song to create all the hype. And now the BTS Army is going gaga over the latest track Butter. The song features RM, V, Jin, J-Hope, SUGA, Jung Kook, and Jimin. In the video of the song, they have flaunted their groovy and stylish side. The netizens are calling the latest track 'awesome and insanely beautiful'. They cannot keep calm and sharing their excitement on Twitter.

Let's take a look at some of the best Twitter reactions:

Emotional

I really am still crying and screaming I don’t know what to say but the mv is awesome and insanely beautiful It is really very amazing😭😭#BTSBackWithButter@BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/bhxvCqyGd4 — ʰᵒʷʳᵃʰ🧈 (@HowrahQueen) May 21, 2021

Let It Roll

Smooth Like Butter

Jung Hoseok be like Smooth like Butter Cool shade Stunner And you know we don't stop Hot like Summer Ain't no Bummer You be like oh my god@BTS_twt #BTS_Butter #BTSBackWithButter pic.twitter.com/cLkyc2OLY6 — cestlavie_90⁷💜🧈 (@cestlavie9090) May 21, 2021

Marry Me?

BTS is so cool and amazing guy like HOW CAN I FIND A MAN LIKE THEM FOR MYSELF TO MARRY??!! THEY REALLY PUT MY STANDARD HIGH #BTSBackWithButter #ButterToday #BTS_Butter pic.twitter.com/vSjCBQYMUY — Maple⁷🤺 (@maplekoochim) May 21, 2021

Replay

Yes we will keep replaying the part where Kim Taehyung smoothly slid to the front on loop#BTSBackWithButter #SmoothLikeBTS @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/dDYLSL6S86 — TTP 🌸 (@thetaeprint) May 21, 2021

Best Assignment

The official MV of BTS Butter has surpassed 25 million views in approximately 1 hour and 26 minutes, making it the fastest music video in history to reach this milestone!

