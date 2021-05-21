After rocking 2020 with their career-first English language single 'Dynamite', the BTS boys have finally dropped their second English language single ‘Butter’ on May 21. It is again that time of the year when you can put your dancing shoes on and groove on the BTS’s latest track ‘Butter’. In the new dance-pop number, the BTS boys have channeled the 80’s vibes. According to the Billboard, in a press release, the popular K-pop group has described their track Butter as “a dance-pop track brimming with the smooth yet charismatic charm of BTS."

Earlier, they shared the funky teaser of the song to create all the hype. And now the BTS Army is going gaga over the latest track Butter. The song features RM, V, Jin, J-Hope, SUGA, Jung Kook, and Jimin. In the video of the song, they have flaunted their groovy and stylish side. The netizens are calling the latest track 'awesome and insanely beautiful'. They cannot keep calm and sharing their excitement on Twitter.

Let's take a look at some of the best Twitter reactions:

Emotional

Let It Roll

Smooth Like Butter

Marry Me?

Replay

Best Assignment

The official MV of BTS Butter has surpassed 25 million views in approximately 1 hour and 26 minutes, making it the fastest music video in history to reach this milestone!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2021 11:33 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).