BTS sure has ARMYs heart! After all, the Bangtan Boys never fail to shine and surprise fans. The K-Pop singers RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have sent their season’s greetings from the snow-capped mountains Gangwon-do, which is located in northeast South Korea. Yes, we are talking about the band’s latest teaser—Winter Package 2021. Have you seen it yet? Social media is filled with reactions, not to mention Jungkook’s long hair is stealing the show! BTS Winter Package 2021 teaser video has everything that makes the band so special. From dark to chill cosy vibe and hope, every element in the clip is worth all the praise. ARMY cannot stop gushing over the teaser video.

While the pandemic has been difficult for everyone, BTS somehow managed to remain on the top-spot by keeping their fans entertained. Their songs have displayed a ray of hope to ARMY believing that better days are not far. The K-Pop band’s latest ‘Dream On’ TinyTAN animated music video has won purple hearts from fans. The clip is filled with touching moments. The Winter Package teaser video encapsulates all the goodness and positivity that BTS members are famous for highlighting.

BTS 2021 Winter Package went along the same lines of ‘Life Goes On’ from BE, which is finding a light at the end of a dark tunnel. The preview kickstarts with RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook adorned in black formal attire, lighting matchsticks. The intimidating atmosphere is only for a few seconds as we soon get cuddly moments where they shed light on their lifelong friendship in colourful outfits. Playing in the background is their BE single. What ARMY could not also get over is Jungkook’s long black locks which were then tinted with blue.

Watch BTS Winter Package 2021 Teaser Video

ARMYs Love it!

Fans Can't Keep Calm!

“what a relief that we are seven” 😭🤍 [winter package 2021 @BTS_twt] pic.twitter.com/DAR7e20FMC — daddeh ⁷ ًac (@vminggukx) January 26, 2021

Jungkook's Long Hair Steals The Show!

2021 BTS WINTER PACKAGE PREVIEW | #JUNGKOOK cut pic.twitter.com/hY8CdOs5fw — jk updates 🌙 (@jjklve) January 26, 2021

The instant shift of BTS from dark to adorable moments in more than a minute is endearing! The K-Pop boy band is also set to unwrap BE (Essential Edition) on February 19, 2021, capturing BTS’s deepest appreciation towards the ARMY for always being there in every milestone.

