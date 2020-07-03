Popular gamer Byron Bernstein, better known as 'Reckful' online to the gaming community passed away by suicide. The Twitch Streamer was 31 years old and among the best World of Warcraft players. Fellow gamers paid a virtual tribute to Reckful inside a cathedral from the game. Players from around the world gathered in a Virtual World of Warcraft cathedral and bowed down for Bernstein. It is a great loss to the online gaming community as they lost one of the highest-ranking players. Byron Bernstein, 'Reckful' Dies at 31; Check Out Twitch Streamer's Last Tweets About His 'Insanity' as His Loved Ones Pour in Condolences.

Reckful had over nine lakh followers on Twitch and known around the globe in the World of Warcraft community. He had been battling with mental health issues for a while and was even vocal about them on his YouTube channel. Bernstein was also dealing with bipolar disorder and depression. He had opened up about losing his younger brother to suicide at a very young age. Byron had posted a tweet in which he had proposed to his girlfriend after he took the drastic step of ending his life. In his recent tweets, he revealed that he was not feeling in control of his actions. The gaming community paid their respects to him virtually by kneeling down for him in the warcraft room.

Check Pics of the Tribute from Gaming Community:

My server paying respect to Reckful pic.twitter.com/jo4Xfm5j3M — Oliver Scott (@osoliverscott) July 2, 2020

Rest in Peace

#Reckful Argent Dawn stands with you. May you rest in peace pic.twitter.com/7IDfx49UQE — Andrea Volpini (@Kitssune1997) July 2, 2020

Kneeling in Cathedral

Memorial for Reckful in the Cathedral of Light in Stormwind (Sargeras). pic.twitter.com/pUFGuFak62 — Spooky Summer Cabin (@Swaygazer) July 3, 2020

These pictures show how much Reckful meant for the gaming community. One of his many achievements was ranking number one among World of Warcraft players for six consecutive years. May his soul rest in peace!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 03, 2020 05:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).