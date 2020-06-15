CA Exams 2020 Latest Update: ICAI Provides ‘Opt-Out’ Option for July Exams, Unimpressed Students Flood Twitter With Funny Memes and Jokes

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has finally responded to the students’ campaign on Twitter over its upcoming CA exams. As of the latest update, the institute has provided an ‘opt-out’ option for students, and they are now allowed to carry forward their May 2020 exam, which is to be held in July, and appear in the November 2020 exam cycle. The notification released on ICAI’s website; icai.org seems feasible, but did not really impress the students. CA candidates heavily criticised ICAI’s decision and reacted with memes on it, as they flood their Twitter timeline with jokes and hilarious reactions, once again in the recent time. CA Exams 2020: ‘Postpone Examinations Till November’, Demand ICAI Students As They Launch Twitter Campaign Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

Over the past few weeks, CA students have been pleading the institute to cancel their exams. They displayed their concern through memes and jokes. The reason students wanted their exams to be cancelled is because of the coronavirus, the number of cases is increasing rapidly. The CA Foundation, CA Intermediate and CA Final exams 2020, which was earlier scheduled to be held in May is postponed in July. In response to the massive campaign on social media, ICAI has given an option of ‘opt-out,’ where students are allowed to carry forward May exams to November session. Cancel Exams: Students Demand Postponement of JEE Main, NEET, CA and CS Exams, Trend #Cancel_CA_CS_exams and #HealthOverExams on Twitter.

“The students (who have already submitted online examination application for May 2020 Examination cycle) shall be allowed to OPT-OUT and carry forward their candidature to next examination i.e. November 2020 examination cycle. In this case the examination fees and exemption, if any, of the particular student will automatically be shifted and carried forward to next examination i.e. November 2020 cycle and this attempt (May 2020) will be treated as cancelled/ not counted,” reads the official notification. In addition, the institute also ensured that strict measures and guidelines would be followed during the examination to be held in July, 2020. Again, ICAI noted that the conduct of CA exams from July 29 would be strictly depended upon the Government’s advisories.

Important Announcement For more details please visithttps://t.co/sgEbH3qyaz pic.twitter.com/OtOHS9g7go — Institute of Chartered Accountants of India - ICAI (@theicai) June 15, 2020

While ICAI clarified its stand, it did not go well with students, who have flood Twitter with memes and jokes, disliking the latest move of the institute related to CA exams amid the pandemic.

ICAI saying they will again assess situation in july. Also ICAI : we will conduct exams even if there is one student#icaiexams #caexams pic.twitter.com/nIQvEPOHqZ — Raghunandan Nogja (@RaghunandanNog1) June 15, 2020

Students: ICAI will take full responsibility of students opting in July term? ICAI: pic.twitter.com/xW0jVFvHZr — Cheebum (@_itzshivam_) June 15, 2020

Irrespective of students’ constant plea to cancel the exam, ICAI’s move to continue with conducting the examination seems to have not impressed many. As of now, the CA exams as per the revised scheduled will be held on the set timeline. And in case if you are unwilling to participate in the July exam, you can carry forward it for the next session.

