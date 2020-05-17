RoastNahiFryKarunga Funny Memes and Jokes Continue After Harsh Beniwal Posts 'A Day With Cringe TikToker' YouTube Video

The YouTube vs TikTok battle on social media has another addition, Harsh Beniwal. The famous YouTuber had created a buzz since morning about him releasing a video against TikTokers. #RoastNahiFryKarunga began trending this morning with funny memes and jokes once again aimed at TikTok. Harsh Beniwal has made a video targetting cringe TikTok makers. Its called "A Day With Cringe TikToker" and his fans have obviously loved it. Meanwhile, the ratings of the video making app have also fallen in the last few days. Many people have uninstalled it from their phones following this controversy. Carry Minati Funny Memes and Videos: Hilarious Jokes on 'YouTube Vs Tiktok' Battle Will Keep You Entertained This Weekend.
It all started in support of Ajey Nagar, creator of Carry Minati, whose viral video called "YouTube vs TikTok: The End" got taken down by the company this week. People have been standing up in his support to get the video back. Popular YouTubers Technical Guruji and Hindustani Bhau also spoke in his support. Today, actor Mukesh Khanna also supported Carry Minati but agreed that the language in the video was problematic. Meanwhile, this whole scenario has given rise to a lot of funny memes and jokes on social media.
Check Funny Memes and Jokes on #RoastNahiFryKarunga:
TikTokers Right Now
Tiktokers right now : After watching Harsh Beniwal's new video and hastag ..#RoastNahiFryKarunga pic.twitter.com/cu3urHOXgc
— Ŋ ɪ s ʜ ᴀ🔥 (@Mostlycute_) May 17, 2020
After Harsh beniwal's video
Tik tokers right now- pic.twitter.com/KlwGxcEsg4
— Ankit Sagar (@ankit_528) May 17, 2020
Get It? Get It?
#RoastNahiFryKarunga sahi h bhai kah k le li...😁😁😁 love you @CarryMinati @iamharshbeniwal pic.twitter.com/Aj7nvfefU3
— Anuj yadav (@annuyadavvv) May 17, 2020
Harsh Be Like...
#harshbeniwal #RoastNahiFryKarunga 🤣🤣❤ pic.twitter.com/mMVb18KXHa
— Sarcasto (@Sarco69) May 17, 2020
Hahaha
View this post on Instagram
Seems Apt
SO called tiktok Content Creators rn : pic.twitter.com/JBBAwtuIjQ
— _sarcastic_poetess_💙 (@sarcasticpoete1) May 17, 2020
It's a Battleground
Who will be the nxt tiktoker??🤣🤣 #RoastNahiFryKarunga #harshbeniwal pic.twitter.com/WaUgwTVcGT
— Ripom Borah (@humorouscaptain) May 17, 2020
Carry Minati Fans to Harsh Beniwal
Memer's Nd #carryminati fans to #harshbeniwal #RoastNahiFryKarunga pic.twitter.com/Knk2EXAmLB
— Kadi_Ninda (@ArbaazAliMansu1) May 17, 2020
Clearly, it is the meme-makers who are having the most fun out of every new video that is coming up in support of these content creators. While they are creating content, people are making memes and jokes out of it. Well, for lovers of memes these are great days as there are new jokes coming every day.