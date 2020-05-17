RoastNahiFryKarunga Funny Memes and Jokes Continue After Harsh Beniwal Posts 'A Day With Cringe TikToker' YouTube Video

Roast Nahi Fry Karunga memes and jokes (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The YouTube vs TikTok battle on social media has another addition, Harsh Beniwal. The famous YouTuber had created a buzz since morning about him releasing a video against TikTokers. #RoastNahiFryKarunga began trending this morning with funny memes and jokes once again aimed at TikTok. Harsh Beniwal has made a video targetting cringe TikTok makers. Its called "A Day With Cringe TikToker" and his fans have obviously loved it. Meanwhile, the ratings of the video making app have also fallen in the last few days. Many people have uninstalled it from their phones following this controversy. Carry Minati Funny Memes and Videos: Hilarious Jokes on 'YouTube Vs Tiktok' Battle Will Keep You Entertained This Weekend.

It all started in support of Ajey Nagar, creator of Carry Minati, whose viral video called "YouTube vs TikTok: The End" got taken down by the company this week. People have been standing up in his support to get the video back. Popular YouTubers Technical Guruji and Hindustani Bhau also spoke in his support. Today, actor Mukesh Khanna also supported Carry Minati but agreed that the language in the video was problematic. Meanwhile, this whole scenario has given rise to a lot of funny memes and jokes on social media.

Check Funny Memes and Jokes on #RoastNahiFryKarunga:

TikTokers Right Now

Tiktokers right now : After watching Harsh Beniwal's new video and hastag ..#RoastNahiFryKarunga pic.twitter.com/cu3urHOXgc — Ŋ ɪ s ʜ ᴀ🔥 (@Mostlycute_) May 17, 2020

#RoastNahiFryKarunga After Harsh beniwal's video Tik tokers right now- pic.twitter.com/KlwGxcEsg4 — Ankit Sagar (@ankit_528) May 17, 2020

Get It? Get It?

Harsh Be Like...

Hahaha

View this post on Instagram A post shared by M/s troller😎😎😎😎😎 (@ms_troller) on May 17, 2020 at 8:04am PDT

Seems Apt

SO called tiktok Content Creators rn : pic.twitter.com/JBBAwtuIjQ — _sarcastic_poetess_💙 (@sarcasticpoete1) May 17, 2020

It's a Battleground

Carry Minati Fans to Harsh Beniwal

Clearly, it is the meme-makers who are having the most fun out of every new video that is coming up in support of these content creators. While they are creating content, people are making memes and jokes out of it. Well, for lovers of memes these are great days as there are new jokes coming every day.