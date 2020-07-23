Cats may not be associated with classic loyalty trait but they don't even steal as often, or do they? Not cash at least that we have heard or seen of. A stray cat taken in by a Russian pub owner tried to steal a bundle of notes and run away! But thankfully the customers noticed and stopped it. But that did not stop the cheeky feline as she made a second attempt to run with notes and was quite successful, but this time thankfully they were the decorative notes and not real rubbles. The cat's attempts at stealing have been caught on the pub's CCTV and has been shared on Instagram. Cat Owners Are Making Cardboard War Tanks For Their Felines During Lockdown! View Pics of Cute 'Meowchines'.

The incident took place in USSR Beer Pub in the resort town of Anapa in the western Russian region. The pub owner found the kitten left in a box on the street, so he decided to adopt it. But the feline had to do some real shopping it seems and was in dire need of cash. She tried to run away with a bunch of notes, but before she could head out, a customer caught her and returned the notes to the owner. The cat decided to try her luck again. She once again ran with a bunch of notes and this time hid under the seats. Thankfully, these were not the rubbles but just old notes that were kept for decorative purposes. The cat's stealing attempts have been posted online. Cat Catches Partner Cheating With Other Feline and Its Reaction Is Straight Out of an Indian Daily Soap! Watch Viral Funny Video.

Watch Cat Stealing Bunch of Notes:

Here's The Second Attempt:

The owner of the pub Nadezhda that this kitty has always been mischievous but does not know why she needs money. He told Daily Star, "I’m not quite sure why the kitten is such a big fan of money but we’ll definitely keep an eye on her from now on and keep the cash box locked." Maybe she wanted to buy some fine fish for her appetite.

