Cat Owners Are Making Cardboard War Tanks For Their Felines During Lockdown! View Pics of Cute 'Meowchines'

Cat tanks (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Coronavirus spread everywhere has put people around the world in quarantine. With now more than a month or two of staying home, people are thinking of some ways to keep themselves engaged during this phase. Pet owners do have a company of their pets while they work from home, but we have also seen numerous social media trends involving pets that are coming up. Now, cat owners around the world seem to have united to make tanks for their feline family. Many of them have made tanks for their kitties using cardboards and are sharing the pictures online. The result is purrfect! #QuarantineCats Are Helping Owners to Stay Pawsitive While Working From Home During Coronavirus Pandemic.

Ever since the quarantine phase has begun, we have seen pictures of how pets are giving company to people while they are working for home, it is more of a disturbance for some. A social media trend that we also saw was the #LevelUpChallenge, where pet owners made levels with toilet paper rolls and made their pets jump over it. Now, cat owners seem to be preparing their felines for some good fights, that too from their own tanks. People are making cardboard tanks for their cat and kittens and putting up the pictures on social media. If you are a cat lover, you'd definitely love this.

Check Some Pics of Cat Tanks:

How Cute!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Topsy & Turvy (@topsy_turvy_7) on Apr 11, 2020 at 2:33pm PDT

Room For Both

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cats & Co (@instacats_and_co) on Apr 14, 2020 at 5:45am PDT

Someone's at Rest, Not War

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julien Jouannet (@jul_jo) on Apr 14, 2020 at 10:24am PDT

Love The Name

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin (@stepalater) on Apr 17, 2020 at 10:12am PDT

Ready For Attack

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Garry Stevenson (@garrysyas) on Apr 26, 2020 at 8:12am PDT

Woah! A Moving One

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Lacy (@jessicawlacy) on Apr 19, 2020 at 3:53pm PDT

Purrfect!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kristy Murray Chisholm (@our_domestic_zoo) on Apr 12, 2020 at 12:07pm PDT

If you are a cat owner, are you too getting ideas to do this for your pet? Cats are usually fussy and are known to be mischievous, if your cat's the one that may cooperate, then why not make a tank for her too?