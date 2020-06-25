New Delhi, June 25: ICSE board has also decided to cancel class 10 and 12 board exams. According to an ANI update, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informs Supreme Court that the board has, however, not agreed to give the option to students to write their exam later. The decision was taken in view of the rising coronavirus cases in the country.

Similarly, CBSE Board also decided to cancel the 10th and 12th exams scheduled for July 1 to 15. SG Mehta informed the Apex Court that the Board mentioned that as soon as the conditions turn conducive, they would conduct the CBSE class 12 examinations for students who opt for it. CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Board Exam 2020 Cancelled, Class XII Students Can Opt for Exams to Be Conducted Later: Board Tells Supreme Court.

ICSE board also to cancel class 10 and 12 board exams. However, ICSE doesn't agree to give option to students to write exam later, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informs Supreme Court. #COVID19

The Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams began in Karnataka on Thursday amid tight security and rigid precautions amid the coronavirus scare. The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board on the directions of the state government decided to conduct the 10th standard board exams amid the rising coronavirus cases.

