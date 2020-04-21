Chinese Factory Holds Social Distance Kissing Contest to Celebrate the Reopening After Lockdown but People Online Aren’t Impressed! (See Pics and Videos)

Social Distance Kissing Contest at China (Photo Credits: @WBYeats1865/ Twitter)

People across the world is gripped with the coronavirus outbreak. The number of cases is increasing rapidly. With no vaccine immediately available, many countries are under strict lockdown. China was the first country to put lockdown into effect to contain the spread. For more than two months, the nation was under lockdown, which helped the country to reduce the number of cases. After the successful procedure, China recently lifted the lockdown, reopening the businesses, but there are strict controls in place for fear the virus might return. Amid the tension, video and photos of a Chinese factory has surfaced on social media that shows a factory holding social distance kissing contest to celebrate its reopening. People on social media are not impressed as the pics and videos went viral. After Scaring With Ghosts, Indonesian Lockdown Violators Are Now Being Locked Up in Haunted Houses.

The furniture factory was identified as “Yueya” in reports. It is located in the city of Suzhou. The company reportedly invited ten couples to take part in the social distance kissing contest. The contestants were separated by plexiglass. Some of the pair were married. Lowering their protective masks, the participants kiss through the clear pane of glass. They were wearing blue boiler suits.

View Pics:

#China A furniture factory in Suzhou, Jiangsu had a "Kissing Contest" to celebrate the factory resuming work. The organisers said this event can help the factory workers relax & there's a transparent glass between the kissers. Allegedly some of the participants are not couples. pic.twitter.com/9BWWpBkaAs — W. B. Yeats (@WBYeats1865) April 19, 2020

According to the Global Times, the kissing competition was organised to celebrate the resumption of work in the factory. The owner of the factory, Mr Ma was quoted in local media, “Some of the participants were actually married couples who both work in the factory. This pandemic has made everyone very tense. They haven't been able to relax, and that might cause mistakes in the production process. That's why I arranged the kissing contest to make everyone happy. To avoid any accidents, we put a piece of plexiglass between everyone and disinfected it with alcohol several times.” Bored in Lockdown, Moscow Businessman Sergey Nochovnyy Takes Up Work of Delivery Boy During COVID-19 Pandemic.

Watch Video:

A furniture factory in E. China's Suzhou attracts people's attention as its employees celebrated resumption of work in a special way- kiss competition with a clear disinfected glass between each pair of participants. pic.twitter.com/G0CBiU4ioK — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) April 19, 2020

But people on social media were clearly not happy. The competition attracted criticism with many pointing out that the participants failed to maintain social distance.

People Aren't Impressed!

There is a glass in between, but they won’t change the glass and the next one just kissed on the same position of the previous one did! Is it the new way in spreading WuhanCoronaVirus?#CCPVirus #WuhanCoronaVirus — Kenlam274🇭🇰 (@kenlam274) April 20, 2020

They Are Speechless!

We Hope the Same

both humiliating and risking at spreading virus, hope they sanitize before next one kiss the board — FreeHK (@FreeHK29884349) April 19, 2020

China has relaxed some measures but is keeping a strict eye. While people are allowed to go back to work, restaurants and shops are asked to check temperatures before entry and operate quotas. Several provinces have ordered travellers from heavily hit countries to self-isolate at their home or government-mandated centres for 15 days.