A video has gone viral on social media that shows how a person dressed as Chucky, the Child’s Play horror villain, allegedly attacks a woman on a New York City subway. With the clip surfacing online, many pointed out that she was attacked for not wearing a face mask. As the world is slowly returning to normalcy, wearing masks at public places has become important. We are in the middle of a pandemic, and when we see people following the necessary precautions, it provides a sense of security. But when someone is defying the rule of wearing a mask, he or she garners some eyeballs. Many people on the internet believed that the woman in viral video was allegedly attacked by the person dressed as Chucky because she is not wearing a mask. But the whole video was staged and had a different motive.

The video was shared on Instagram by ‘Subway Creatures,’ on January 26. The clip features a person dressed as Chucky, including a large rubber face mask, grabbing onto the leg of the maskless woman, who screams and smacks the person on the back. He finally let her go, stands up and runs past the woman. It is an unsettling scene, but most people on social media praised the midget for attacking the maskless woman. French Bulldog Looks a Little Too Adorable Dressed As ‘Chucky.'

However, the scene was staged. The person who was dressed as Chucky, Miguel, told DailyDot that it was a prank and the woman, Sara was a part of the team. The report quoted him saying that the prank was a ‘social experiment’ and the aim was to see how people would react to a woman being attacked by ‘Chucky’ on the subway. “As expected, no one helped. Instead, they decided to record,” Miguel was quoted in the same report. Why was Sara not wearing a mask? “We chose for Sara not to wear a mask to see if that would affect people helping her out in this situation,” the actor added. Wuhan’s Nightlife in Pics and Videos: COVID-19 Ground Zero Chinese City Learns How to Party Again As Life Returns to Normalcy While the Rest of the World Is Reeling In Pandemic.

Sara, whose Instagram profile describes her as an actress and comedian, shared another video with a different perspective of the staged attack.

Viewers commented that the video showed how they feel people without masks in a public place should be treated. Some even opined that every subway should have a Chucky in charge of attacking non-maskers.

