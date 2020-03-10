'Coronavirus Go Back!' Men Protest Against Deadly Disease by Chanting Slogans During Holi Celebrations (Watch Video)

Men protest against coronavirus (Photo Credits: DY365 Facebook)

The fear of coronavirus has spread across the globe. Most places in the world are living in the fear of the disease. Schools, colleges, airports and other public places have shut down to thwart spreading of the disease. As it continues to spread, people observing Holi cut down the celebrations. Many did not choose to step out of their houses to celebrate the festival in fear of Coronavirus. In the meanwhile, a group of men decided to protest against Coronavirus. Video of a large group of men walking down a road after Holi celebrations have gone viral. They could be heard sloganeering against the deadly disease saying, "Coronavirus Go Back." Coronavirus Outbreak: WHO Urges World to Take Virus More Seriously, Says ‘This Is Not a Drill’.

Drenched in water and colour post-Holi celebrations, the men seem to be a joyful mood. While it is a sensitive issue, on one hand, the men decided to portray to show their witty side. At least 4,020 people worldwide have died due to Coronavirus across the globe. Just 884 of those deaths occurred outside mainland China. By Tuesday, more than 100 countries had detected the virus including Panama, Mongolia and Brunei. Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Five People Who Came in Contact with Paytm Employee Quarantined in Delhi.

Men Protest Against Coronavirus Post Holi Celebrations:

Earlier, the Centre suspended visas and e-visas granted on or before March 3 to people travelling from Italy, Iran, South Korea and Japan, effective immediately, after a surge in cases of COVID-19 in these countries. Meanwhile, World health officials have warned that countries are not taking the coronavirus crisis seriously enough. Global markets have fallen drastically impacting the economy thus affecting the countries worldwide.