In the ever-evolving landscape of internet trends, where absurdity meets relatability, the latest viral sensation to take over Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts and meme pages is the now-iconic phrase “Mere chacha aeroplane laye hain, hum udaane jaa rahe hain”, a line delivered with such pure, childlike confidence and glee that it has catapulted a seemingly random school video into meme history. In the original video, the child dressed in school uniform is questioned by a woman, “aap mummy ka dhyaan ni rakhte ho”, to which the kid replied, “madam maine khatti toffee khayi hai.” Further the child says, “Mere chacha aerplane laaye hai, mere aerplone ke cell khatam ho gaye hai.” The casual tone, combined with the child's serious expression has turned this into an instantly recognisable meme format. The audio has since been remixed, turned into dramatic reels and dubbed over film scenes, game footage and skits, becoming a go-to meme material. Monday Funny Memes and Jokes: The Best Hilarious Work Memes, Monday Blues Instagram Reels and Viral Images To Brighten Your Work Week.

“Mere chacha aeroplane laye hain” has firmly earned its place in the hall of internet meme fame. It captures a moment of unfiltered childhood innocence, amplified by the internet’s love for irony and exaggeration. In a world full of scripted content and overproduced videos, it’s these spontaneous, off-the-cuff moments that continue to resonate most deeply. Viraj Dobriyal Funny Memes and Jokes: Karanvir Bohra’s Iconic Villanious Role Is Internet’s Go-To Meme Template for Every Mood, Check Out the Best Ones for the Bada** Vibes!.

Mere Chacha Aeroplane Laye Original Video

Mere Chacha Aeroplane Laye Hai Funny Memes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lafanga union (@lafanga_union)

When Manager Asks About My Performance

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankur Tripathi ❤️‍🩹 (@anky1984)

Mentally Becoming Him!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Munira hatim (@munira_dazzling)

Me During Viva

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @true.living (@miscellaneous_medicine)

Giving Updates On My Work To Supervisor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meheravi (@acousticbymeher)

My Brain During Exams

View this post on Instagram A post shared by حُسنِ فطرَت (@husnefitrat)

Too Funny!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FINDING VIRAL MEMES (@finding.viral_memes)

All Of Us Right Now!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @wtfpratyush

Whether you are using the sound in a reel, sharing a meme or just quoting it with friends for laughs, it’s safe to say this line and the boy behind it have flown straight into the hearts of millions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2025 08:17 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).