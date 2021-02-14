There are few things as adorable as sweet old couples! How many times have you cracked a smile at a pair of cute old-timers holding hands in the street? Cannot decide on the number? Don’t worry; you are not alone! Whenever we come across a senior couple, something deep inside us makes us believe in love once again, and inspires you to work on your relationship to keep it safe and vintage. As we celebrate Valentine’s Day 2021 today, February 14, the cutest video is going viral on the internet. The clip captured an old couple laughing so hard while enjoying the snow. It is beautiful to watch them giggly and be silly, cherishing some snow time with each other. The video will make you believe once again, that true love never gets old.

Valentine’s Day is a celebration of love. Yes, too much mushiness can be annoying at times, but it brings a smile to your face when you see love birds appreciating each other. But sweet old couples remind us something more—if we try hard enough, anything is possible, even epic love stories spanning generations. The latest video is going viral just in time.

Twitter user @buitengebieden_ shared the video of the old couple with the caption, “Grandpa and grandma having fun in the snow..” The clip shows the woman trying to adjust on the snow sliding board, while laughing so hard. Every time she would try, she loses the balance adorably, while her husband tries his best to keep her steady. She even hilariously rolls on the snow bed, still giggling, and her significant other comes to the rescue! All in one, it is the cutest video we saw on Valentine’s Day!

Watch the Video:

Grandpa and grandma having fun in the snow.. pic.twitter.com/SXmMigunVE — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) February 12, 2021

Isn’t it adorable? The video is hilarious and inspiring too. It will make you want to work much harder on your own relationship so that one day you and your other half too enjoy the snow, laughing hard, hilariously losing balance, and still be in love. On that note, we wish you all a very Happy Valentine’s Day!

